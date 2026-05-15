Trevor Lawrence Unrecognizable With Drastic New Haircut in Jaguars Post
Trevor Lawrence is one of the most recognizable quarterbacks with his long blonde hair. We should say was, as he cut off his famous hair and looks nothing like the Jacksonville Jaguars we have known.
The 26-year-old Pro Bowl quarterback was one of the most hyped high school recruits ever and led the Clemson Tigers to a national championship in 2019.
At 6-foot-6 and 220 pounds and long hair, Lawrence was a can’t-miss figure — literally.
Lawrence’s fake haircut
Some fake social media posts surfaced in the offseason that he had cut off his hair.
Well, that never happened.
He really did cut it, now
Maybe he wanted to play off of the AI fakes and actually do it, but the QB went through with it. His wife Marissa first posted this shot of all his hair on the ground.
Then, the Jaguars along with Lawrence posted the actual video of the hair being cut to coincide with the Jaguars schedule being released on Thursday, May 14.
Here’s the final picture where it’s hard to believe this time it’s real and that it’s him.
Remeber, here’s the before for reference:
Social media has a blast with it
Social media of course had some fun at Lawrence’s expense as it’s a jarring change.
Here are a couple of examples:
The Internet: What a place.
What a look!
The Jaguars sure hope it’s a lucky one next season.
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Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.