Trevor Lawrence Unrecognizable With Drastic New Haircut in Jaguars Post

Trevor Lawrence is one of the most recognizable quarterbacks with his long blonde hair. We should say was, as he cut off his famous hair and looks nothing like the Jacksonville Jaguars we have known.

The 26-year-old Pro Bowl quarterback was one of the most hyped high school recruits ever and led the Clemson Tigers to a national championship in 2019.

At 6-foot-6 and 220 pounds and long hair, Lawrence was a can’t-miss figure — literally.

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence’s hair flowed from his helmet every game. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Lawrence’s fake haircut

Some fake social media posts surfaced in the offseason that he had cut off his hair.

Trevor Lawrence has cut his hair.



Wow. pic.twitter.com/XaTOCntkWX — Football Crave (@FootballCravee) May 14, 2026

Well, that never happened.

He really did cut it, now

Maybe he wanted to play off of the AI fakes and actually do it, but the QB went through with it. His wife Marissa first posted this shot of all his hair on the ground.

🚨BREAKING: Jacksonville #Jaguars superstar quarterback Trevor Lawrence's wife Marissa posted this photo on her Instagram story…



It appears that TREVOR LAWRENCE HAS CUT HIS LONG HAIR.



We may get an update on this tonight…



Major #NFL hair news 👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/RAWMtU885q — MLFootball (@MLFootball) May 14, 2026

Then, the Jaguars along with Lawrence posted the actual video of the hair being cut to coincide with the Jaguars schedule being released on Thursday, May 14.

Here’s the final picture where it’s hard to believe this time it’s real and that it’s him.

Remeber, here’s the before for reference:

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence speaks during a press conference at the Miller Electric Center, Monday, April 20, 2026 in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Social media has a blast with it

Social media of course had some fun at Lawrence’s expense as it’s a jarring change.

Here are a couple of examples:

The pic Trevor Lawrence showed his barber pic.twitter.com/fdzEmRk3lS — Ryan E. 🌵 (@ryane836) May 15, 2026

Trevor Lawrence looking like Principal Rooney but without the stache 😂 https://t.co/8hDaQoZQGC pic.twitter.com/ETQqp32lx8 — The Burger Pauper (@OmarRashonBorja) May 15, 2026

The Internet: What a place.

What a look!

The Jaguars sure hope it’s a lucky one next season.