Trevor Lawrence's Wife Marissa Causes Stir With Eye-Catching NFL Honors Outfit

Heading into the 2025-26 NFL season, there were questions about whether Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence had lived up to the hype he had when entering the league.

When he was taken with the No. 1 overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft, some believed that Lawrence was the best quarterback prospect in years and was destined to be an immediate success. But that was not what happened.

Trevor Lawrence (16) greets Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) after the game. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While Lawrence showed flashes of greatness on the field, he was inconsistent and struggled to turn his hype into undeniable production and wins for his franchise.

And patience had begun wearing thin when it came to calling Lawrence a developing prospect, heading into what would be his 5th NFL campaign.

But Lawrence broke through this season.

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) throws the ball. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Lawrence was arguably the league's best quarterback in the second half of the 2025-26 season and led the Jaguars to a 13-4 record before losing to the Buffalo Bills in the playoffs.

One person whose confidence in Lawrence never wavered was his wife, Marissa. The couple met in eighth grade and had their first child, a baby girl named Shae, in January of 2025.

Marissa Lawrence/Instagram

Marissa Lawrence Turns Heads With NFL Honors Outfit

The Lawrences were at the NFL Honors ceremony on February 5, as Trevor was nominated for Most Valuable Player and Comeback Player of the Year. While he didn't win either award, he and Marissa turned heads with their outfits.

Marissa was rocking a sleek, business-centric black and gray outfit while Trevor wore a jacket without a tie that was turning heads.

Lawrence didn't take home any hardware tonight. But he proved his place among the elite NFL quarterbacks this season.

