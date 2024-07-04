USA Basketball 2024 Olympic jerseys grade: Not very exciting
July 4th is the perfect time to unveil a USA Olympic jersey.
So when the Phoenix Suns’ Kevin Durant and Las Vegas Aces’ A’ja Wilson unveiled the official USA Basketball uniforms for the Olympic Games Paris 2024, we were expecting something a little more inspiring.
This is Paris! The City of Light and Louis Vuitton. Come on Nike. You love to take chances with bold and fresh designs. This feels a bit boring.
Red, white, and blue? More like red, white, and blah. The white fits are especially boring: the bored-room if you will.
At least the red versions show a little more elegance with the up-close design. But we doubt you’ll be able to see that on the screen of your choosing when the Olympic games begin.
It’s been 32 years since the original Dream Team captured the world’s attention in Barcelona.
Do the 2024 versions show any significant improvement, style, or innovation? No.
WNBA stars especially are starting to become fashion icons. The New York Liberty’s Sabrina Ionescu has some of the hottest Nike kicks on the market. Are the fits boring because rookies and fashionistas Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark were left off the women’s squad?
We’ll of course still be rooting for the USA Men’s and Women’s National Teams to take home gold, but we just wish they would be doing it in cooler uniforms.