Ranking Angel Reese’s top 10 most baller fits, kicks in 2024 (so far)
Angel Reese vs. Caitlin Clark is the rivalry that could take the WNBA to an other-worldly level. Just ask Magic Johnson. (And both were just named WNBA All Stars.)
For The Athlete Lifestyle on SI, there is already a clear frontrunner in their fashion wars. From Baltimore Barbie to Bayou Barbie to Chi Barbie, it's Ms. Reese.
Reese became a household name with the LSU Tigers, and she shrewdly built her brand across social platforms to be able to capitalize. And wow has she ever!
So let’s get to Angel Reese’s most iconic looks for this year. Honorable mentions to her “Pretty in Pink” pregame attire and her “Baltimore Barbie” homecoming kicks.
10. Casual chic
Reese channels her inner Sporty Spice with this great ensemble ready for a Michael Rubin Hamptons party. (She might have to switch to some stylish shorts if she hangs poolside in muggy Chicago.)
9. Faded leather and miniskirt perfection
Not even the Margot Robbie version of Barbie could pull off this ensemble. The Sky is the limit.
8. Reese’s Pieces kicks
Nothing goes better together than peanut butter and chocolate, and these Marvin Baroota originals, who does all of Angel Reese’s custom sneakers, prove that out.
7. Melting “Game of Thrones” frozen tundra
King of the North? More like Queen of the North! Bayou Barbie would break hearts throughout Westeros (and our personal fave fit).
6. “Avatar” meets “The Matrix”
Blue pill or red pill? We’ll take both. The shades are competing with the stunning cut-out blue fit for best in show with this sophisticated look.
5. Chicago Sky’s “Sky Town” powder blues
The Windy City skyline never looked so good. These kicks perfectly encapsulate Reese’s style (and our personal fave pair).
4. GOAT Michael Jordan homage
Game recognize game, and much like His Airness, Reese understands the importance of winning the style wars and intimidating opponents.
3. Caitlin Clark takedown
Angel Reese knew all eyes would be on her for a nationally televised game against Caitlin Clark recently. This jaw-dropping number showed she wasn’t messing around.
2. Chi Barbie + pink Barbie
It only makes sense that Baltimore Barbie, Bayou Barbie, and Chi Barbie would also be able to conquer the OG Barbie color palette. And you had us at bejeweled pink.
1. Rihanna-inspired WNBA draft stunner
Angel Reese gave a nod to style icon Rihanna in her Instagram post as the inspiration for her best-in-class sparkly gown that was truly a show-stopper.
Anyway you slice it, much like an up-and-coming Rihanna, Chi Barbie is a fashion icon in the making.