Venus Williams' Showstopping Dress Drips in Diamonds Next to Husband Andrea Preti

Venus Williams is still miraculously competing in professional tennis at the age of 45. While she’s not the star she once was on the court, she certainly was for the Met Gala with a sparkly black dress that stole the show.

Williams, whose sister Serena retired in 2022, is currently ranked 479 in the WTA, but is still defying her age and is always a fan favorite.

Venus Williams waves to fans as she walks off the court after her loss to Diane Parry in the first round of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, Calif., Thursday, March 5, 2026. | Andy Abeyta/The Desert Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

For the 2026 Met Gala, the seven-time Grand Slam winner is serving as a co-chair, leading the “Costume Art” theme alongside Beyoncé, Nicole Kidman, and Anna Wintour. Both sisters are regulars on the high-fashion scene —Serena previously co-chaired the event in 2019, and they each attended in 2024.

Williams’ dress is a showstopper

Venus stepped out in a can’t-miss black dress where she sparkled while dripping in diamonds in Swarovski next to husband Andrea Preti.

Venus Williams (literally) sparkled in Swarovski next to her husband Andrea Preti at The Mark Hotel on her way to The Met Gala ✨💎📷: Ray-Ban Meta #sponsored pic.twitter.com/mt4AnJ8jDz — Page Six (@PageSix) May 4, 2026

Now, that’s the way to make an entrance!

Here’s a close-up look at her beautiful dress.

Venus Williams turning heads on the Met Gala red carpet 🤩 pic.twitter.com/Tbm6sJSo6U — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) May 4, 2026

On a night full of big names — and big moments like Lindsey Vonn’s first steps since her Olympics injury, Venus certainly stood out and will definitely compete for look of the night.

Stay tuned for lots more to come from the red carpet of the Met Gala.