Venus Williams' Showstopping Dress Drips in Diamonds Next to Husband Andrea Preti
Venus Williams is still miraculously competing in professional tennis at the age of 45. While she’s not the star she once was on the court, she certainly was for the Met Gala with a sparkly black dress that stole the show.
Williams, whose sister Serena retired in 2022, is currently ranked 479 in the WTA, but is still defying her age and is always a fan favorite.
For the 2026 Met Gala, the seven-time Grand Slam winner is serving as a co-chair, leading the “Costume Art” theme alongside Beyoncé, Nicole Kidman, and Anna Wintour. Both sisters are regulars on the high-fashion scene —Serena previously co-chaired the event in 2019, and they each attended in 2024.
Williams’ dress is a showstopper
Venus stepped out in a can’t-miss black dress where she sparkled while dripping in diamonds in Swarovski next to husband Andrea Preti.
Now, that’s the way to make an entrance!
Here’s a close-up look at her beautiful dress.
On a night full of big names — and big moments like Lindsey Vonn’s first steps since her Olympics injury, Venus certainly stood out and will definitely compete for look of the night.
Stay tuned for lots more to come from the red carpet of the Met Gala.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.