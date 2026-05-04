Lindsey Vonn Takes First Steps After Freak Injury in White Robe for Met Gala

It’s been almost three months since alpine skiing sensation Lindsey Vonn’s Olympic comeback ended in a nightmarish crash at the Milano Cortina Games on February 8. Eight surgeries later and a grueling recovery that’s on-going, she took her first steps before the Met Gala she’s attending tonight, May 4.

The Olympic gold medalist from the Vancouver Games in 2010 came out of retirement in 2024 after a six-year absence. Just to make it to the 2026 Winter Olympics was quite the accomplishment.

Feb 6, 2026; Cortina d'Ampezzo, ITALY; Lindsey Vonn of the United States in women's downhill training during the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games at Tofane Alpine Skiing Centre. | Eric Bolte-Imagn Images

Then, in a practice run before she even competed, Vonn crashed and tore her ACL on January 30. Miraculously, that didn’t stop her from competing in the Games — or rocking a fire-red workout fit.

Then, the unthinkable happened where she had to be airlifted off the mountain in Italy with a severely broken leg near the beginning of her women’s downhill run.

Feb 8, 2026; Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy; A helicopter air lifts Lindsey Vonn of the United States from the course after a crash in the women's downhill alpine skiing race during the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games at Tofane Alpine Skiing Centre | Michael Madrid-Imagn Images

Vonn would post a gruesome picture of her leg in a hospital selfie before she returned home to some sad news.

Vonn takes her first steps since

It’s been a rought ride for Vonn this year, but that’s not going to keep her down. On Monday, she showed off her first steps since while wearing a white robe right before the Met Gala. She wrote on her post on Instagram, “Practicing my Met walk!!! @thombrowne for the win with the custom cane!! 💃🏽,” and “LFG!!!!! 💪🏼💪🏼💪🏼 #myfirststeps.”

No matter what happens the rest of the night, that’s truly the winning story of the day and shows just how tough Vonn is to do that after all she’s been through. You look up the definition of perseverance and the picture should be there.

This was her just two days ago:

No doubt Vonn also crush her look on the red carpet as she always does. Stay tuned.