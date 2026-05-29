Victor Wembanyama's Outfit Channels Warrior Monk Before Spurs-Thunder Game 6

Victor Wembanyama made a statement before Game 6 of the Western Conference Finals between his San Antonio Spurs and the Oklahoma City Thunder with his pregame outfit.

With the Spurs facing elimination down three games to two heading into Thursday night's game the 7-foot-4 Defensive Player of the Year Wembanyama will have to impact the game on both sides of the ball in a big way like his Game 1 41-points-and-24-rebounds performance if the team is going to force a decisive Game 7.

May 26, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) reacts after a play during the third quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 5. | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

After a lackluster 20 points and just six rebounds in the Game 5 defeat at OKC, Wembanyama is channeling his warrior spirit that he developed in the offseason with his grueling 13 days spent at China's historic Shaolin Temple with the monks where he shaved his head and learned the ancient martial art of kung fu along with the monastic lifestyle under the leadership of Master Yan'an Has.

Here's some scary footage of the giant training with Master Yan'an.

Footage of Victor Wembanyama training in Kung Fu pic.twitter.com/hBxdIaWn2S — MrBuckBuck (@MrBuckBuckNBA) June 24, 2025

His Game 6 fit certainly caused a stir

Wembaynama honored his Southeast Asia summer training with a traditional fit dressed like a warrior monk that made for a unique entrance.

A unique arrival fit for Wemby 👀



Watch Thunder (3-2) Spurs Western Conference Finals Game 6 at 8:30pm/et on NBC and Peacock! pic.twitter.com/PXQVeEkWwy — NBA (@NBA) May 28, 2026

He certainly looks locked in and ready to do battle with the Thunder.

Wembanyama's trip to the Shaolin Temple in Mount Song in Dengfeng City, Henan Province, was meant to be in private, but hundreds gathered outside the temple walls with cameras everywhere trying to capture 22-year-old French giant's every move.

There's certainly no hiding for Game 6 where all eyes will be on Wembanyama. He certainly has trained for the moment, and dressed for it as well.

San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images