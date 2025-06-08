Victor Wembanyama shaves head in dramatic change visiting Shaolin Temple in China
Victor Wembanyama is one of the most recognizable figures in the world at 7-foot-3 and with his stardom with the San Antonio Spurs.
The center would’ve been the Defensive Player of the Year but was sidelined after the All-Star break with deep vein thrombosis (DVT) in his right shoulder. He’s expected to make a full recovery
While it’s offseason, the 21-year-old NBA star is touring China where he was spotted walking around and enjoying a lot of food.
RELATED: 7-foot-3 Victor Wembanyama playing soccer in Costa Rica is insane to watch
Wembanyama also visited the Great Wall of China.
He recently just went through a dramatic hair change, but did so even more when he visited the Shaolin Temple and was amongst the monks with his head shaved.
RELATED: WNBA star Gabby Williams is tiny beside 7-foot-3 Victor Wembanyama in unreal photo
According to reports, he’s deeply interested in the Shaolin culture and is on a 10-day retreat fully embracing their way of life. He even changed his travel plans for this.
The Shaolin monks are known for practicing Buddhism with a blend of martial arts — in particular Kung Fu as it’s known as the birthplace of the art. Wembanyama learning Kung Fu could help his NBA game. It’s like when Bruce Lee fought Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in the film “Game of Death” in 1978.
Wembanyama averaged 24.3 points, 11.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 3.8 blocks per game.
The rest of the league could be in big trouble with the new-and-improved Wemby next season.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
No way!: Steph Curry’s 12-year-old daughter Riley almost as tall as dad in family pic
Curry x2: Ayesha Curry shares rare behind-the-scenes baby Cai photos with big bro
Smitten: Bronny James’ girlfriend Parker Whitfield joins LeBron family in Hawaii
Still flawless: Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal proudly goes makeup-free without baby
Awww: Tom Brady’s 12-year-old daughter looks like dad in rare selfie together