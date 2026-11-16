For Fernando Mendoza, making his first NFL start was a moment years in the making. And among the thousands watching at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 15, was someone who had been part of his journey long before football became his career.

His mother, Elsa Mendoza.

Elsa, who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2008, attended the Las Vegas Raiders' game against the Seattle Seahawks alongside her husband, Fernando Mendoza Sr.

The couple watched from a suite as their son reached another milestone in a remarkable year for their family.

Fernando Mendoza's parents in the building for his first career start ❤️



SEAvsLV on CBS/Paramount+

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/j9jpaKRiOw — NFL (@NFL) November 15, 2026

For Elsa, who has lived with MS for nearly two decades and now uses a wheelchair, it was another opportunity to be there for her son. And for Mendoza, it meant having two of his biggest supporters in the building for a day he had worked toward since childhood.

Fernando Mendoza's Mom Attends His First NFL Start

Television cameras captured Elsa and Fernando Sr. watching Sunday's game together from a suite at Allegiant Stadium.

Elsa was all smiles as she followed the action, a familiar presence in her son's corner as he began the next chapter of his football career.

Her support has been a constant throughout his rise.

Mendoza played college football at California before transferring to Indiana, where he helped lead the Hoosiers to a national championship and won the Heisman Trophy.

The Raiders subsequently selected him with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Through it all, his parents have remained closely involved in his journey, sharing in the excitement of his accomplishments while navigating the challenges Elsa's illness has brought to their family.

Multiple sclerosis is a chronic disease that affects the central nervous system. Symptoms and their severity vary considerably from person to person, and the condition can affect mobility, balance, vision and other everyday functions.

Elsa was diagnosed when her son was still a young child.

Nearly 18 years later, she was there to watch him make his first NFL start.

The Special Bond Between Fernando Mendoza and His Mother

Mendoza has spoken openly about the admiration he has for his mother and the perspective her experience with MS has given him.

Her diagnosis has been part of his family's life for much of his childhood and adulthood, but he has consistently described her as a source of strength and encouragement.

That relationship has helped shape the way he approaches his own challenges, including the pressures that come with playing quarterback at the highest level.

While football has brought Mendoza national recognition, his family has remained central to his story.

His parents were alongside him as he celebrated being selected first overall in the NFL Draft, and Elsa's presence at Sunday's game offered another reminder of just how much those shared moments matter.

For a family that has spent years supporting one another, it was an occasion worth celebrating regardless of what happened on the scoreboard.

Raiders Fans Honor Elsa Mendoza With Thoughtful Gesture

The Mendoza family's story has also resonated with Raiders supporters.

Ahead of Sunday's game, fans circulated a request encouraging spectators to remain seated if Mendoza scored his first NFL touchdown.

The idea was inspired by Fernando Sr., who has made a point of sitting beside Elsa during their son's games so they can share the experience together without standing spectators obstructing her view.

When Mendoza reached the end zone for the first time as an NFL player, fans honored that request.

The gesture drew attention across social media, but the sentiment behind it was simple: making sure Elsa could enjoy the moment with her family.

It was one more meaningful memory from an afternoon that already held plenty of significance.

For Mendoza, Sunday's game marked the beginning of a new chapter in his professional career. For his parents, it was another chance to watch the boy they raised pursue the dream they had supported for so many years.

And Elsa was right there to see it.