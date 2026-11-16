3 Instant Reactions to Raiders' Fernando Mendoza's First Start

The Las Vegas Raiders entered their Week 10 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks looking for their first win against a team with a winning record this season. Yet the historical importance of the day did not escape those in attendance.

Of all the issues the Raiders have had in recent seasons, and there have been many, the quarterback position has been the one where Las Vegas has lacked stability the most. The only position with a comparable turnover rate is the head coach position.

Las Vegas' front office addressed both this offseason, hiring Klint Kubiak and Andrew Janocko to lead their revamped offense and drafting Mendoza with the first overall pick. However, through the first half of the season, the trio had yet to work together on the field.

After trading veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins shortly before the trade deadline, that all changed on Sunday. After years of subpar play at the quarterback position, Las Vegas trotted last season's Heisman Trophy winner onto the field. If all goes as planned, he'll be the last for a while.

Nov 15, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) warm ups prior to the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mendoza Season

Las Vegas got off to the perfect start, forcing a turnover on Seattle's first drive. This gave Mendoza a short field on his first drive as a pro. The short field opened up the playbook for Kubiak and Janocko in ways rarely seen this season. It was a methodical, well-planned first drive.

Mendoza and the Raiders' offense marched downfield on an 11-play, 46-yard touchdown drive. Those seven points tied Las Vegas' season-high in first-quarter points, and Mendoza did it on his first drive. The first drive gave a glimpse of how well the offense can run with Mendoza under center.

Mendoza's mobility and accuracy helped open up Las Vegas' offense directly and indirectly. Mendoza's mobility forced the Seahawks' defense into difficult situations. The possibility of Mendoza moving the pocket or scrambling only made Mendoza's pinpoint accuracy that much more lethal.

For the first time this season, Las Vegas' quarterback put opposing defenses in a similar situation as their own defense in recent weeks. The Raiders' defense has struggled against mobile quarterbacks who throw well on the run or can run well altogether. This time, Las Vegas' opponent had to deal with it.

Nov 15, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak looks on during warm ups prior to the game against the Seattle Seahawksat Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Trim-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Early Second-Half Woes Continue for Raiders' Offense

The Raiders had a chance to score right before halftime but did not. They received the ball first in the second half, and didn't score then either. A score on either drive would have put the Raiders up by multiple possessions. Instead, things went the opposite direction.

Las Vegas did not score a single point in the third quarter and went nearly the entire fourth quarter without scoring. The Raiders followed arguably their best first half of the season against teams with a winning record, with a forgettable second half.

Nov 15, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) runs against Seattle Seahawks safety Julian Love (20) in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Brock Bowers' Importance Cannot Be Overstated

Yes, everyone knows Bowers is one of one. He is undoubtedly the best tight end in the league when healthy. However, things were much more difficult for the Raiders' offense once the Seahawks did not have to worry about him. Bowers missed the second half with an ankle injury.

Las Vegas' offense looked completely out of sorts without Bowers on the field. Not having Bowers on the field changed the flow of the game for the Raiders' offense and, therefore, its defense. Las Vegas' roster is still a work in progress, but they have to figure out how to be productive without Bowers.

That is much easier said than done, especially until the Raiders make additional roster moves in future offseasons. However, for the rest of the 2026 season, Kubiak and Janocko will have to draw up better plays when Bowers is not on the field.

Nov 8, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak reacts during the second half against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bowers is a critical part of Las Vegas' offense, but there have to be answers available to the Raiders' coaching staff this season, should he be unavailable.

A loss is a loss, and there are few positives that can come from it. However, the Mendoza got valuable experience on Sunday. The fact that the Raiders kept the game close against a team with a winning record proves they are headed in the right direction.

It was far from pretty, but it was a productive day in the grand scheme of things for Mendoza, Kubiak, and the Raiders.