George Kittle didn't need much convincing to fall in love with playing football in Mexico City. And after the San Francisco 49ers faced the Minnesota Vikings, he made it clear he was already looking forward to his next visit.

The 49ers tight end delivered a heartfelt message to Mexican fans in a video shared by the NFL, thanking them for their enthusiasm and the atmosphere they created throughout the game.

And because this is Kittle, he did it while wearing a spectacular red-and-gold lucha libre-style mask, complete with shimmering fabric hanging down over his shoulders.

The outfit certainly caught people's attention. But it was his appreciation for the fans, along with one perfectly timed joke about his own touchdown production, that made the moment memorable.

George Kittle Has a Special Message for Mexico City

Asked what he wanted to say to Mexico, Kittle didn't hesitate.

"Thanks for being amazing," he began. "Thanks for having amazing fans."

He continued with the kind of enthusiasm that has made him one of the NFL's most recognizable personalities.

"Thanks for all the juice, the energy," Kittle said. "We had so much fun being here. I love playing here."

Then came his assessment of the venue itself.

"The stadium is fantastic," he said.

Kittle could have stopped there. Instead, he slipped in another reason Mexico City holds a special place in his heart.

"I score a lot of touchdowns here," he added.

And he had one final request.

"So I'd love to keep coming back."

It was a fitting message from a player who has never been shy about expressing how much he enjoys the game, particularly when the crowd gives him something to feed off.

Fans React to Kittle's Message and Memorable Look

The NFL shared the video on Instagram, where Kittle's words and colorful appearance quickly drew reactions.

"His heart is as big as Niner's Empire," one fan wrote.

Another added, "You literally, have to, just love, George Kittle."

Others were equally taken with the mask, which featured an elaborate red-and-white design, gold detailing and long strips of fabric framing his face.

But plenty of fans focused on what Kittle had to say.

One commenter wrote, "I hope the NFL sends them to Mexico every year."

Another thanked the tight end directly: "Thank you, George!"

For Kittle, the message was simple. He loved the atmosphere, appreciated the people who showed up and wouldn't mind making Mexico City a regular stop on the 49ers' schedule.

And if he keeps finding the end zone there, that certainly won't hurt.

