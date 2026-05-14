49ers 2026 Schedule Breakdown and Win-Loss Prediction

The 49ers just released their regular-season schedule for 2026. Here it is, along with win-loss predictions for each game.

Week 1: Thursday Night, Sept. 10 @ the Los Angeles Rams (in Australia).

Prediction: Loss.

Nick Bosa should be healthy enough to play in this game, but he probably will miss training camp, so he could be rusty, which means Matthew Stafford could have time to throw. And Mykel Williams definitely won't play in this game, so the 49ers' run defense could really struggle unless they sign a veteran such as Joey Bosa. Finally, Raheem Morris will be coaching the 49ers' defense for the first time, and he'll be facing an extremely dangerous offense. Bad matchup.

Week 2: Sunday, Sept. 20 vs. the Miami Dolphins.

Prediction: Win.

The Dolphins gutted their team this offseason to prepare for a rebuild in 2027. In the meantime, they will lose a ton of games, including this one right here.

Week 3: Sunday, Sept. 27 vs. the Arizona Cardinals.

Prediction: Win.

Run defense will be an issue for the 49ers until Mykel Williams returns at some point midseason, and Jeremiah Love should be one of the NFL's best running backs right away, but Arizona still doesn't have a quarterback worth mentioning.

Week 4: Sunday, Oct. 4 vs. the Denver Broncos.

Prediction: Loss.

The Broncos won 14 games last season, they have an elite defense with no weaknesses and they added No. 1 wide receiver Jaylen Waddle this offseason. They're younger and more talented than the 49ers.

Week 5: Sunday, Oct. 11 @ the Seattle Seahawks.

Prediction: Loss.

The Seahawks lost their offensive coordinator and their starting running back this offseason, so their offense won't be quite as good as it was last season. But their defense still should be outstanding. Mike Macdonald is the best defensive coach in football and he has Kyle Shanahan's number.

Week 6: Monday Night, Oct. 19 vs. the Washington Commanders.

Prediction: Win.

Jayden Daniels is just as good as Brock Purdy if not better, but the Commanders' offensive coordinator, David Blough, is 30 and never has called plays before. Plus Brandon Aiyuk probably won't be a major factor for the Commanders early in the season because the 49ers are intent to hold onto him until right before the season begins.

Week 7: Sunday, Oct. 25 @ the Atlanta Falcons.

Prediction: Win.

It's uncertain whether Michael Penix or Tua Tagovialoa will be the Falcons' starting quarterback when the 49ers face them in Week 7, but it seems highly certain that neither of them will beat the 49ers.

Week 8: Bye week.

Week 9: Sunday, Nov. 8 vs. the Las Vegas Raiders.

Prediction: Win.

The Raiders had a good draft, but they're a year away from being a year away from mattering. And the 49ers are coming off a bye week. They better freaking win this game.

Week 10: Sunday, Nov. 15 @ the Dallas Cowboys.

Prediction: Win.

Mykel Williams should be back by this point and Nick Bosa should be rounding into midseason form which means the 49ers should have a good enough pass rush to make Dak Prescott do what he does under pressure -- screw up.

Week 11: Sunday Night, Nov. 22 vs. the Minnesota Vikings (in Mexico City).

Prediction: Win.

Kyler Murray is a remedial passer who isn't the scrambler he used to be, and J.J. McCarthy somehow is even worse. If only they had kept Sam Darnold.

Week 12: Sunday, Nov. 29 vs. the Seattle Seahawks.

Prediction: Loss.

Until the 49ers' seriously improve their running game, which they did not do this offseason, they will continue to lose to the Seahawks.

Week 13: Sunday, Dec. 6 @ the New York Giants.

Prediction: Win.

The Giants should be much improved after hiring John Harbaugh, plus this game could be in the snow, and every time the 49ers play at MetLife Field, one of their players seems to injure his knee. Last season, it was Mykel Williams. A few seasons before that, it was Nick Bosa. Still, they should be able to win this game, unless their injury-prone players are injured.

Week 14: Sunday, Dec. 13 vs. the Los Angeles Rams.

Prediction: Loss.

Matthew Stafford probably is the third-best quarterback in the NFL behind Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes, and the Rams' supporting cast is outstanding. The 49ers beat them once last season, but that was when they had Robert Saleh as their defensive coordinator. Raheem Morris is a significant downgrade.

Week 15: Thursday Night, Dec. 17 @ the Los Angeles Chargers.

Prediction: Loss.

The Chargers have an elite defense, a terrific quarterback and they just upgraded from Greg Roman to Mike McDaniel at offensive coordinator, which means they could be one of the most improved teams in the league.

Week 16: Sunday, Dec. 27 @ the Kansas City Chiefs.

Prediction: Loss.

The 49ers haven't beaten Patrick Mahomes since Kyle Shanahan became the head coach and decided not to draft Mahomes 10 years ago.

Week 17: Sunday Night, Jan. 3 vs. the Philadelphia Eagles.

Prediction: Win.

The Eagles are loaded, but their quarterback is declining, their offensive coordinator has never called plays, and they're expected to trade AJ Brown to the Patriots after June 1. By Week 17, they could be imploding.

Week 18: Saturday or Sunday, January 9 or 10 @ the Arizona Cardinals.

Prediction: Win.

When the Cardinals get an actual quarterback, watch out. Until then, they're not a serious threat.

Final record: 10-7.

The 49ers should be able to sneak into the playoffs with 10 wins, although the Seahawks won 10 games and missed the playoffs in 2024. If the 49ers miss the playoffs, they'll have no choice but to make at least one serious change to organization.