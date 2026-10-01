There is a glamorous version of life alongside an NFL player that fans see all the time. The stadium suites. The game-day outfits. The travel. The carefully curated snapshots from Sundays.

Gia Duddy just offered a glimpse at the part that rarely makes Instagram.

Duddy, who has recently been linked to Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Andrei Iosivas, opened up about the constant turnover that comes with life around the NFL. And for her, the hardest part has nothing to do with the pressure of game day.

It's watching the people closest to her suddenly leave.

“The part of the WAG life that nobody talks about that isn’t as glamorous is when the men get traded literally off the drop of a hat and all of a sudden you lose friends,” Duddy said in a TikTok video.

Then she put a number on just how dramatically her own circle has changed.

“I swear to God my four closest friends, every single one of them are gone. From preseason to now.”

Gia Duddy gets candid about the reality behind NFL life

Duddy's comments came while discussing a friend who was moving to Miami, another departure she wasn't exactly thrilled about.

“Guys, I’m worried about my one friend moving to Miami,” Duddy said. “I’m in Cincinnati, Ohio. You’re going to Miami? Bring me with you.”

She quickly made it clear she was joking about her current home. “No I’m kidding, I love it here,” she added.

But underneath the Cincinnati joke was something more revealing.

An NFL roster can change overnight. A trade, release or waiver claim that fans experience as a transaction alert can mean an entirely different reality for the people around a player.

Homes change. Cities change. Friend groups can disappear with them.

For Duddy, that churn has apparently hit especially hard this season.

“I’d like to say I’m all alone but I’m not at all alone,” she said. “I still have so many great friends here.”

It was a lighthearted video, but her point landed: The friendships built around an NFL team can be unusually temporary because so much of life depends on roster decisions the players themselves don't always control.

Gia Duddy has been linked to Bengals receiver Andrei Iosivas

Duddy has not publicly confirmed a relationship with Iosivas, but the two have been romantically linked in recent months.

Speculation intensified after Duddy shared a day-in-the-life video from a Bengals practice. The post included a clip of Iosivas catching a pass, adding to the online chatter surrounding the pair.

Andrei Iosivas is dating Gia Duddy.



Gia was in Cincinnati recently for practice and the first preseason game. pic.twitter.com/X4P4yNqmaj — Mr. RedDey (@UDCincyFan) August 18, 2026

Duddy previously dated NFL quarterback Will Levis. Their relationship began while they were in college and continued into the early portion of Levis' professional career before the two eventually split.

Now, her latest comments are giving followers a different perspective on what life connected to the league can actually look like.

The NFL's business side is ruthless by design. Fans track who gets traded, released and signed. Players pack up lockers and move on to the next opportunity.

But Duddy's comments captured the ripple effect that rarely makes the transaction wire.

Sometimes, the person leaving isn't your teammate. It's your best friend.

