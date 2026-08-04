'Think About It A Different Way' - Andrei Iosivas Details Contract-Year Mindset As Competition Continues

Andrei Iosivas is well aware of how important the 2026 season is for his NFL career.

The now-veteran third Bengals wide receiver is trying to cement his spot in that role this summer and trampoline himself into a new deal with Cincinnati or elsewhere in 2027 free agency.

Iosivas spoke about keeping his eyes focused on the right things amidst all the money noise.

Focused, Hungry

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Andrei Iosivas (80) runs sprints during warmups before the first quarter of the NFL Week 14 game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y., on Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Cincinnati added a talented fourth-round pick at his position in Colbie Young this offseason.

"It's good. I mean, obviously, like looking at it from the outside, it's my fourth year. I'll be a free agent next year and stuff. So ideally, you want to get paid the most you can. But if you think about that stuff too much, then you play like, 'Oh, I need to get this. I need to get this.' Whereas instead of just letting things come to you, and so obviously, it's a big year, but you kind of just gotta mentally think about it a different way," Iosivas told reporters at his locker last week.

Iosivas flashed at times across 266 rookie snaps in 2023, but he's largely stayed static with his impact since (consecutive seasons with sub-55 Pro Football Focus grades on 850-plus snaps in each campaign).

He's been given a lot of opportunity to nail down his status as the clear best option to make plays behind Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, but hasn't quite landed the plane.

The Princeton product's 27-year-old season could be the moment he pops.

"Expecting greatness from yourself, but greatness doesn't always come with the numbers, with the targets. So as long as your film looks good, then that's what greatness would be for me," Iosivas said about his upcoming gauge for 2026 success.

Doing the little things a bit cleaner would go a long way, including run blocking. Iosivas has never graded over 55 overall in that PFF metric across three seasons (645 total snaps). Unleashing a few Chase Brown touchdowns down the middle of the field or sideline would be some quality tape for the Bengals.

Iosivas is ready for it all this season. Check out his full comments below:

Andrei Iosivas is heading into a contract season with the Bengals (Final year of rookie contract).



He's well aware of that & even noted it himself, when I asked about the meaning of this season.



"If you think about that stuff too much, then you play like - 'I need to get this,… pic.twitter.com/JFoC8U7JTa — Caleb Noe (@CalebNoeTV) July 31, 2026

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