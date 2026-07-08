For more than a decade, Giannis Antetokounmpo didn't have to wonder what life would be like anywhere else.

Milwaukee wasn't simply the city where he played basketball. It was where he became an NBA champion, won two MVP awards, built lifelong relationships and transformed from a skinny teenager into one of the league's defining superstars.

Now, after 13 seasons with the Bucks and a blockbuster move to the Miami Heat, Antetokounmpo admits the excitement of a fresh start has come with something else: fear.

Speaking during a wide-ranging conversation with longtime Bucks broadcaster Jim Paschke, Antetokounmpo offered one of his most candid reflections yet about beginning the next chapter of his career.

Giannis Opens Up About Starting Over

Athletes often talk about embracing change. Antetokounmpo acknowledged that reality can feel much more complicated.

"I'm scared that the grass is not always greener... People love me here," Antetokounmpo said. "People respect me here. People allow me to be myself here in the city. And I'm scared that I might never find that ever again."

It's a remarkably vulnerable admission from a player who has spent much of his career projecting confidence on the floor.

Rather than focusing on basketball or championships, Antetokounmpo centered his concerns on something much more personal: whether another city could ever feel like home the way Milwaukee did.

He also acknowledged another thought that continues to linger in the back of his mind.

"I'm scared that maybe if I don't take that decision, that when I'm going to be 37, 38 years old, hopefully and I'm retiring, I'm going to say: 'Why? Why didn't you take that risk?'"

The comments reveal the balancing act many franchise icons eventually face: the comfort of staying versus the uncertainty that comes with chasing something new.

A Lesson That Still Guides Him

Antetokounmpo said one person continues to shape the way he approaches moments like this, even years after his passing.

He recalled advice from his father, Charles Antetokounmpo, who died in 2017.

"My father would tell me, go to an uncomfortable situation that can allow you to grow and chase your dream, no matter what."

That philosophy appears to have played a significant role in helping Antetokounmpo embrace a move that many believed he might never make.

While he acknowledged how difficult it was to leave Milwaukee, he also suggested that avoiding the unknown carried its own risk.

The Greek superstar spent 13 seasons with the Bucks before being traded to the Heat last month, ending one of the NBA's longest player-franchise partnerships.

Even after the move, Antetokounmpo made it clear the city that drafted him will always occupy a special place in his life.

His comments weren't those of a player eager to erase the past. Instead, they reflected someone trying to honor everything Milwaukee meant to him while accepting that growth sometimes requires stepping into unfamiliar territory.

For one of basketball's biggest stars, the next chapter has already begun. But as Antetokounmpo candidly admitted, even MVPs aren't immune to the fear that comes with starting over.

