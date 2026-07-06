Giannis Antetokounmpo Shares Emotional Farewell to Milwaukee As Bucks-Heat Blockbuster Becomes Official

Giannis Antetokounmpo has had time to digest the conclusion of his 13-year run with the Bucks. After a messy, extended breakup that included trade requests, the massive deal that sends the longtime face of the franchise to the Heat became official Monday.

With the trade that was agreed upon two weeks ago now finalized, Antetokounmpo shared an emotional tribute message to the franchise, the city and its fans. He came to Milwaukee as a lanky, 18-year-old prospect and leaves with two MVP awards, 10 All-Star appearances, a Defensive Player of the Year trophy and an NBA title in 2021, for which he was named Finals MVP.

Although a trade was forthcoming for some time, the eventual departure was a league-altering move that sent a franchise icon away from a dedicated fan base. Antetokounmpo ingrained himself and his family within the city, which he made abundantly clear in his farewell.

“I want you to hear it from my mouth, the city of Milwaukee will always be in my heart,” he said in a video posted to his X account. “This is my home and this is a place that I had my kids. My mom is here, my father is here, my brothers played here. It made me the man that I am today. That will never, ever change.

“No matter where I am, Milwaukee will always be my city, my team, my family.”

You can watch Giannis’s full tribute below:

Monday brought the first of many farewells—the Heat’s first trip to Milwaukee’s Fiserv Forum next season will certainly feature a highly anticipated tribute video on the jumbotron. In the meantime, the franchise was sure to give flowers to its departing legend as he heads to South Beach.

Bucks GM Jon Horst and team ownership group provide statements on Giannis trade

Trading a longtime superstar that has done so much for a franchise is a crossroads for any team and can put an organization at odds with its fans. We saw that front and center when former Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison controversially dealt Luka Dončić to the Lakers and was the target of dismay from fans until his dismissal at the beginning of last season.

When the Giannis deal became official, Horst penned a letter to Milwaukee fans to explain the move. In a roundabout way, he touched on his decision to go with Miami’s future focused package of Kel’el Ware, Tyler Herro, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Kasparas Jakučionis and three-first round picks over Boston’s package centered around Jaylen Brown which could’ve helped the Bucks stay competitive without Giannis right away.

“On behalf of our entire organization, please join us in expressing our deepest gratitude to Giannis and his family,” Horst wrote. “This decision is in the best interest of both the Bucks and Giannis. I understand the emotions this news brings, and I share them. I’m confident our path forward provides a strong foundation for sustained success.

“As we begin the next chapter of Bucks basketball, we do so with optimism, purpose and a clear vision to build on our standard of excellence while strengthening our competitive identity and winning culture under the leadership of our new head coach, Taylor Jenkins.”

A letter from Bucks GM Jon Horst to Milwaukee fans after the trade sending Giannis Antetokounmpo to Miami has now been made official: pic.twitter.com/6wRMR2fFSN — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) July 6, 2026

Milwaukee’s ownership group shared a statement on Monday as well that thanked Giannis for everything he did for their franchise and for the city.

“Though this chapter has come to an end, Giannis' legacy in Milwaukee is secure,” Bucks owners Wes Edens, Jimmy and Dee Haslam and Jamie Dinan said via ESPN’s Shams Charania. “It will always be felt here—in the rafters, throughout our community and in the countless people he inspired. Forever a Buck.”

They were likely referring to the championship banner that already hangs in the rafters at Fiserv Forum, but there’s no question Giannis’s No. 34 will be hung up there one day, too.

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