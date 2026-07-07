Giannis Antetokounmpo Declares Drake Winner of Kendrick Lamar Beef — Here's Why

Giannis Antetokounmpo's latest hip-hop hot take is causing a stir.

The newly cemented Miami Heat star shared his thoughts on the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef from 2024, as he declared the Toronto rapper the winner.

Drake and Kendrick went back and forth in 2024 after the "Certified Lover Boy" artist and J. Cole dropped "First Person Shooter." On the track, Cole coined himself, Drake, and Kendrick as the "Big 3" of hip-hop.

The Compton rapper retaliated with a surprise appearance on Metro Boomin and Future's "Like That" with the infamous line, "[Expletive] the big three, [expletive], it's just big me" solidifying his take on the "Big 3" claim.

After "Like That," Drake responded with "Push Ups," and the two dissed one another throughout several other songs, ultimately ending with Kendrick's hit song "Not Like Us." (Drake did release "The Heart Part 6" after "Not Like Us," but ultimately held no weight to Kendrick's hit.)

Why Giannis Antetokounmpo Believes Drake Won Kendrick Lamar Feud

Talks of the feud have simmered down following Kendrick's five Grammy wins for "Not Like Us," the Los Angeles Juneteenth The Pop Out: Ken & Friends concert, and his record-breaking 2025 Super Bowl performance.

However, Antetokounmpo's recent take has gotten fans talking again.

While taking a stroll with popular streamer, NEON, Antetokounmpo explained why he believes the "Iceman" rapper is the clear winner.

"I listen more to Drake, but I like Kendrick too... I feel like, in the beginning, you say Kendrick," Giannis said. "But these three albums that [Drake] released, if you listen to all of them, oh my goodness."

Giannis Antetokounmpo tells NEON he believes Drake won the beef after releasing ‘MAID OF HONOUR’, ‘HABIBTI’ & ‘ICEMAN’



“I believe in the beginning you say Kendrick, but this three albums that he released if you listen to them, oh my goodness” pic.twitter.com/TdVGJib1Co — Kurrco (@Kurrco) July 6, 2026

Drake Releases Three Albums

Following the feud with Kendrick, Drake released a joint project with PartyNextDoor — "$ome $sexy $ongs 4 U" dropped in 2025 — but fans were patiently awaiting a solo project from the rapper. After teasing "Iceman" for months, Drake fans got not one but three albums — "Iceman," "Habibti" and "Maid of Honour" — which dropped on May 15.

The new albums debuted in the top three spots on the Billboard 200, making him the first artist to occupy the spots simultaneously. The feat also tied him with Taylor Swift for the most No. 1 albums by a solo artist on the U.S. chart.

Not to diminish Drake's accomplishments for his album releases, but Antetokounmpo's opinion on the rap beef, to say the least, is the definition of a hot take.

Kendrick's "Not Like Us" solidified the end of the beef, so Drake's attempt two years later is not going to have the same effect it would have.

Nonetheless, Drake's songs "Iceman" tracks "Shabang," "Janice STFU," and more, will soundtrack the summer, so at least he won that battle.