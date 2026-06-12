LeBron James Reveals Favorite Current Rapper Amid Drake Drama

LeBron James is known for being a basketball star with the Los Angeles Lakers, but he's also a big music fan and, like everyone, has his favorite artists. Now, James is dishing on what album he's been listening to nonstop lately, and it's a good one. It's not Drake, either.

The legendary NBA player appears on the cover of Time magazine this month, and during an interview clip, he was asked about what album he's listening to right now.

"What am I listening to right now? J. Cole. His whole album, 'The Fall-Off,'" James said, not even having to think about it a minute.

LeBron James on who he's listening to right now 👀



"J. Cole. His whole album, 'The Fall-Off'" pic.twitter.com/NBYv6XSbC5 — Kurrco (@Kurrco) June 10, 2026

While that may not raise too many eyebrows in a usual situation, what did draw attention is that James' comment came amid his beef with Drake. The rapper released his latest album, 'Iceman,' in May, and he took multiple shots at James on the song "Make Them Remember," which first leaked under the name "1 AM in Albany."

Drake Disses LeBron James in 'Make Them Remember'

On "Make Them Remember," Drake spits out the lines, "I shouldn't even be shocked to see you in that arena, because you always made your career for switching teams up."

That line is a hit at James seeming to support Drake's rival, rapper Kendrick Lamar, when he was seen dancing to the diss track "Not Like Us" and supporting Lamar at "The Pop Out" concert a few years ago.

So, James made a safe choice by supporting Cole, who is pretty noncontroversial right now. Plus, this isn't James' first time supporting Cole. Fans spotted the basketball player carrying a vinyl copy of "The Fall-Off" when at Kaseya Center before the Lakers' March game against the Miami Heat, and Cole talked about it on Carmelo Anthony's "7PM in Brooklyn" podcast.

J. Cole Opens Up About Special LeBron James Moment

"On his way, he had 'The Fall-Off' vinyl, he brought it so I could sign it," Cole said on the show.

Cole added that he initially contacted James because he wanted to go to the Lakers-Heat game with his kids. Cole added that his oldest son is a huge James fan. "My oldest is getting into basketball, Bron is his No. 1, and I hit Bron and he graciously said he would do it," Cole said.

Cole also said watching James and his kids was a special moment for his family: "You gave my son a lifelong memory, so shoutout to Bron for that."