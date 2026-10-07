Gisele Bundchen never expected to be building a life without Tom Brady.

For 13 years, their marriage survived the relentless schedule that came with Brady's NFL career, moves between cities and the demands of raising a family while both remained two of the most recognizable people in the world.

Bundchen believed it would survive everything else, too.

Four years after that marriage ended, however, the 46-year-old supermodel reportedly isn't looking backward with anger.

Quite the opposite.

“She always thought she would be married to Tom for the rest of her life,” a source told People. “The divorce was very upsetting, and she struggled to understand it at the time, but she’s not bitter.”

It is a striking window into Bundchen's life now, especially because the woman described today is seemingly far removed from the one trying to process the collapse of a marriage she once expected to last forever.

And while the ending was painful, Bundchen reportedly hasn't allowed it to erase everything that came before it.

The source said she remains “grateful for their children and the years they shared.”

Gisele Bundchen's Life Looks Very Different Four Years Later

Bundchen and Brady married in February 2009, creating one of sports and entertainment's most famous power couples.

They welcomed son Benjamin later that year and daughter Vivian in 2012. Bundchen also became stepmother to Brady's eldest son, Jack, whom the seven-time Super Bowl champion shares with actress Bridget Moynahan.

By October 2022, it was over.

Brady and Bundchen announced they had finalized their divorce after 13 years of marriage.

Bundchen said at the time that the two had “grown apart,” while both made clear that raising their children would remain their priority.

What happened behind the scenes has continued to come into focus.

In his new book, “Brady: An American Story and the Price of Greatness,” author Lars Anderson reports that Bundchen had become frustrated by the imbalance at home and wanted Brady to be more present with their family.

According to Anderson's reporting, she wrote Brady a “serious” handwritten note asking him to help more with their children and eventually told him, “We’re not compatible.”

Those details make Bundchen's outlook four years later all the more notable.

The marriage didn't end the way she wanted. That doesn't mean she has chosen to define those 13 years by their ending.

“She’s very spiritual and looking back, she feels the universe had another plan for her,” the source told People.

And Bundchen has certainly entered a new chapter.

Bundchen Has Built a New Life After Brady

That chapter now includes a new marriage and another child.

Bundchen married jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente in December 2025. The two also share a 1-year-old son.

Brady has moved forward with his own post-NFL life, while remaining connected to Bundchen through the family they built together.

Time hasn't rewritten what happened between them. Based on the latest reporting, it has changed how Bundchen carries it.

There is a significant difference between being happy that something ended and finding peace with the fact that it did.

Bundchen once expected Brady to be her husband for the rest of her life. Instead, their marriage became one chapter in a life that continued changing after him.

Four years later, she reportedly doesn't need to resent that chapter to embrace the one she's living now.

And perhaps that is the biggest shift of all.

