Tom Brady Left Out of Gisele Bundchen's Father's Day Tribute

Just weeks after Tom Brady publicly honored Gisele Bündchen on Mother's Day, the supermodel shared a Father's Day tribute of her own.

The difference didn't go unnoticed.

Bündchen's Sunday Instagram post was filled with family photos, heartfelt messages and praise for husband Joaquim Valente. Missing from the tribute, however, was any mention of Brady, the father of her two oldest children.

Instead, the model focused her message on Valente, whom she married in 2025, and her late father, Valdir Bündchen.

"Happy Father's Day @joaquimvalente!" she wrote. "Thank you for leading by example, and for the values you embody, love, humility, integrity, discipline, kindness and consistency. You are an incredible role model. We are all so grateful for you, and we love you so much."

The post was accompanied by a carousel of intimate family photos, many of which highlighted Valente's role within their growing family.

One image showed the family standing together beneath a rainbow on the beach. Others captured Valente holding the couple's infant son, spending time outdoors with the baby and sharing moments with Benjamin and Vivian, the two children Bündchen shares with Brady.

The photos offered one of the most personal glimpses yet into Bündchen's life since welcoming her first child with Valente earlier this year.

Gisele Also Paid Tribute to Her Father

While much of the post centered on Valente, Bündchen also took time to remember her own father.

"And dad, thank you for your unconditional love, wisdom, and support through every stage of my life," she wrote.

The post concluded with a broader Father's Day message to fathers everywhere. But it was who wasn't included that quickly caught the attention of fans.

Brady's Mother's Day Post Took a Different Approach

The Father's Day tribute arrived a little more than a month after Brady shared a Mother's Day message that included several important women in his life, including Bündchen.

At the time, the seven-time Super Bowl champion posted a series of family photos and thanked the mothers who had helped shape his family.

The tribute included images of Bündchen with Benjamin and Vivian, as well as photos of Bridget Moynahan, the mother of Brady's oldest son, Jack.

"Happy Mother's Day to all the incredible moms I'm so lucky to have in my life," Brady wrote.

The post drew praise from fans who appreciated the quarterback's effort to acknowledge the women who continue to play important roles in his children's lives.

Bündchen's Father's Day post took a different approach. Rather than reflecting on all of the fathers connected to her family, the focus remained squarely on Valente and her father.

A New Family Chapter

Since welcoming their first child together earlier this year, Bündchen and Valente have largely kept their family life private.

That's one reason Sunday's carousel stood out.

Photo after photo highlighted Valente's role as a father and partner, offering followers a rare look inside the family's life away from the spotlight.

For Bündchen, the post appeared less focused on the past and more focused on the life she has built today. Brady has not publicly responded to the tribute.

But for fans who noticed that he made room for Bündchen in his Mother's Day post while she left him out of her Father's Day message, the contrast was difficult to miss.