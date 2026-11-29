Three former Carolina Panthers stars are back together, but this time they're not getting ready for an NFL game.

Greg Olsen, Luke Kuechly and Jonathan Stewart have taken on coaching roles with the Charlotte Christian Knights middle school football team for a new DAZN documentary series. Their project offers a different look at life after football.

The eight-episode series, “Miles That Matter” by GEICO, follows the team throughout its season.

The former Panthers teammates are working with young players who are trying to build on last year's undefeated season, a mission that fits with other athlete efforts to support the next generation, including Russell Wilson and Ciara's work benefiting young athletes. The series premiered Nov. 10, with more episodes scheduled to come out through January 2027.

Greg Olsen, Luke Kuechly and Jonathan Stewart Take on a Different Challenge

The Charlotte Christian Knights are trying to build on an undefeated season from a year ago. The players are between 12 and 14 years old, and they have plenty to learn as they take on another season of middle school football.

Olsen isn't the only familiar face on the coaching staff. His father, Chris Olsen, is also involved with the team, bringing years of coaching experience to the group. Kuechly and Stewart have joined their former Panthers teammate in working with the young players.

Former Panthers coach Ron Rivera also has a role in the project. He narrates the series after spending time coaching all three former players during his time in Carolina.

Coaching has given Olsen a different way to stay involved with football since retiring from the NFL. He said some of his best moments since leaving the game have come from working with the Knights and helping the players learn how to handle adversity.

"Some of the best moments I've had since retiring have come from coaching these kids," Olsen said.

The Documentary Shows More Than What Happens on the Field

There is plenty happening away from game day, too. The cameras follow the team through early-morning workouts, film sessions and conversations between coaches, players and their families.

Some of the most important moments come when the team is traveling between practices and games. Those trips give the coaches time to talk with the players about football and lessons they can carry with them away from the field.

The first four episodes cover the team's preparation for the season opener, including a difficult preseason scrimmage. One episode also features Kuechly breaking down film ahead of the Knights' first home game.

Not every middle schooler gets to watch film with a Hall of Famer 👀 @LukeKuechly



Watch the full epiosde here: https://t.co/8ZD4vpKnoJ #MilesThatMatter pic.twitter.com/sAZjooWQTG — Youth Inc. (@YouthInc) November 18, 2026

The final four episodes follow the team through the rest of its schedule. That includes a matchup against Cannon School, which was described in the series' press release as the Knights' toughest physical test of the season.

A Different Chapter for Three Former Panthers

Olsen has continued working in football broadcasting, while Kuechly and Stewart have also stayed connected to the game since their playing careers ended. This project gives the former teammates another opportunity to work together, only in a much different setting.

Panthers fans will certainly enjoy seeing Olsen, Kuechly and Stewart together again. But the focus of the series is on the young players they're coaching and what the three former NFL stars can teach them.

“Miles That Matter” by GEICO is available on DAZN. Episodes are also being released through Team Whistle and Youth Inc.'s YouTube and social channels.