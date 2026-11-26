Russell Wilson and Ciara continue their philanthropy with their latest effort benefiting a cause that both have supported for many years.

The couple’s Why Not You Foundation is on the receiving end of a grant of over $10 million from Colossal’s 2026 Youth Athlete of the Year competition.

Over $10 million was raised during the campaign and will help fund the foundation’s work to create more opportunities for children and young people. Their charitable work was also recently highlighted in The Athlete Lifestyle's coverage of the couple receiving a special honor.

Why Not You Foundation Set to Benefit From Major Fundraiser

Established in 2014, the Why Not You Foundation seeks to improve education and children’s health as well as help eradicate poverty.

The couple uses the foundation to fund and implement various programs to provide children with more opportunities to further their education and improve their health, with the hope that they may eventually improve their economic status.

This latest campaign will help fund more programs in support of children and their families, with an emphasis on those in need within the community.

13-Year-Old Baseball Player Named Competition Winner

Colossal's 2026 Youth Athlete of the Year competition brought together young athletes competing for public recognition, with supporters voting throughout the campaign to decide who would earn the title.

The winner of the 2026 Youth Athlete of the Year competition is Luciano, a 13-year-old baseball player. He received the most votes from the public. He continues to play baseball following a leukemia diagnosis and works with a hitting coach while playing several positions. Overall, baseball has given him a goal to focus on and work toward.

He will be awarded $25,000 as part of his prize. He will also be featured in a national 3BRAND advertising campaign and receive the opportunity to meet with Wilson for a mentoring session. He will also be honored at the Family Film & TV Awards on CBS.

Several well-known athletes were part of the competition, including Shawn Johnson East and Laila Ali. Supporters of the athletes voted for them throughout the competition to help them win.

Wilson and Ciara Have Supported Other Children's Causes

This was not Wilson and Ciara’s first time partnering with charities. The couple has also supported charities that focus on children’s health and education. They have also funded various programs to help alleviate food insecurity.

Their children have also participated in volunteer work, including helping families affected by the Los Angeles wildfires.

In February 2026, the organization made a $2 million donation to the Los Cabos Children’s Foundation to improve health and rehabilitation services for kids and families in Mexico. They also made a $500,000 donation in December 2025 to help combat food insecurity in the Atlanta area in partnership with the Atlanta Community Food Bank and ATL Cares.

This is the latest in a series of fundraisers for the organization, which has grown and expanded its charitable activities since it was started by Wilson and Ciara in 2014.

Per Colossal’s terms of use for the competition, the funds raised will be distributed through DTCare after fundraising costs and expenses are deducted. Therefore, the total amount received by the foundation will be less than the amount raised.

Throughout their professional careers, Wilson in football and Ciara in music, the couple has been very active in supporting various causes to benefit children.