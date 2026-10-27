Harry Kane has spent most of his life chasing football's biggest prizes. When he finally stood onstage Monday night holding the Ballon d'Or, one of the first people he wanted to thank was someone who knew him long before the trophies, the record-breaking goals and the international fame.

His wife, Kate Goodland.

The England captain, 33, was crowned the world's best male footballer at the 2026 Ballon d'Or ceremony in London on Oct. 26, beating out Kylian Mbappe and Lamine Yamal. It was a historic night for Kane, who became the first Englishman to win the award since Michael Owen in 2001.

But while the golden trophy represented years of work on the pitch, Kane's acceptance speech offered a glimpse at the people who helped him get there.

And his message to Kate was particularly touching.

Harry Kane Pays Emotional Tribute to Wife Kate Goodland

With Kate watching from the audience at the London Palladium, Kane took a moment to acknowledge everything his wife has sacrificed throughout his career.

"My wife Kate, my best friend, you're my biggest supporter. We have done it," Kane said during his acceptance speech.

"You always want the best for me. You sacrifice yourself to help me achieve my dreams. It wouldn't be possible without you."

It was a deeply personal moment for a couple whose relationship began years before Kane became one of football's most recognizable names.

Kane and Goodland are childhood sweethearts who grew up together in London. They married in June 2019 and have since welcomed four children: Ivy, Vivienne, Louis and Henry.

Through his rise at Tottenham Hotspur, his move to Bayern Munich and his years representing England, Kate has been a constant presence in his life.

Monday's speech made clear just how much that support has meant to him.

Kane also had a message for their children, who were watching from home.

"My kids back home watching - it is past your bedtime! You're the reason I do this. This one is a special one. I can't wait to see you and celebrate with you. I love you very much."

A Historic Night for Harry Kane and His Family

Kane's Ballon d'Or victory followed an extraordinary season for both club and country.

The Bayern Munich striker scored 61 goals during the club season, matching Cristiano Ronaldo's 2014-15 total for Real Madrid. He also helped guide England to a third-place finish at the 2026 World Cup, scoring six goals during the tournament.

Those performances helped him finish ahead of two of football's biggest stars, Mbappe and Yamal, in the race for the award.

Yet even amid the celebration, Kane acknowledged that reaching this point had required sacrifices from more than just himself.

He thanked his mother and father for their support, reflected on the coaches and teammates who had helped shape his career, and paid tribute to the fans who had followed him along the way.

For Kane, the Ballon d'Or was the culmination of a remarkable year.

For Kate, who has known him since they were children, it was another milestone in a journey they've shared for decades.

And when Kane finally had the chance to celebrate the biggest individual achievement of his career, he made sure she knew it belonged to both of them.

