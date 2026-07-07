Harry Kane knew exactly what everyone wanted to hear.

Less than 24 hours after his raspy, barely audible post-match interview became one of the most talked-about moments of the FIFA Club World Cup, the England captain resurfaced on social media with a grin and a simple announcement.

His voice was back. The viral clip, which spread rapidly across social media after England's thrilling 3-2 victory over Mexico on Sunday, showed Kane struggling to get through a television interview after celebrating with supporters and belting out Oasis' "Wonderwall."

His scratchy voice quickly became internet gold, with fans, broadcasters and even former players joking that the England skipper had left everything on the pitch and in the post-match celebrations.

Rather than shy away from the attention, Kane leaned into it.

Harry Kane Had Plenty to Say Once His Voice Returned

Appearing in a video shared on X, Kane opened with the update supporters had been waiting for.

"How are we doing everyone? First of all, as you can hear, my voice is back." He couldn't resist poking fun at himself. "I mean, what an all-timer of an interview last night that was."

Voice is back! 😂 Reflecting on an incredible night in Mexico… 🦁🦁🦁 pic.twitter.com/YdCQo1XGoB — Harry Kane (@HKane) July 6, 2026

Kane also admitted he had enjoyed watching the reaction unfold online.

"Glad to see everyone's having a good laugh about it all over social media," he said. "But yeah, it was kind of a perfect interview to end a perfect night."

The lighthearted response only added to what had already become one of the tournament's most memorable off-the-field moments. Instead of brushing off the viral attention, Kane embraced it with the same dry humor that has made him one of England's most respected leaders.

England's Captain Reflected on a Night He Won't Forget

Once the jokes were out of the way, Kane shifted his focus back to what mattered most: England's dramatic victory.

The Bayern Munich striker called the win over Mexico one of the best experiences he has had wearing an England shirt.

"Going into that game was so special, the atmosphere, the stadium was just... everyone was so excited just to be there and play in this iconic game, and then to kind of come through the adversities during the game, and battled away we did, and put our bodies on the line, and boys covering every blade of grass was just incredible to be a part of."

He later added: "One of my favorite games in an England shirt without a doubt."

Kane also praised his teammates for digging deep in one of England's biggest tests of the tournament.

"Full credit to all the boys, so proud of them. We knew the test we were going to, we knew how tough it would be and we've come out on top and into the next round, so incredible night."

England now turns its attention to a quarterfinal matchup against Norway, but Kane's unforgettable interview has already secured its place among the tournament's viral highlights.

For one night, England's captain temporarily lost his voice. By the next morning, he had found it again, and delivered another moment that fans won't soon forget.

