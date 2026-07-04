Here's Why Adam Sandler Was the Officiant at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Wedding

When Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce officially tied the knot on July 3, one detail immediately caught fans' attention.

It wasn't the guest list. It wasn't the venue. And it wasn't the star-studded wedding party. It was the person standing between them. Adam Sandler.

Within minutes of the ceremony, social media filled with the same question: Why Adam Sandler?

For anyone who hasn't followed the friendships behind the scenes, it might have seemed like an unexpected choice. In reality, few people were better suited for the role.

Years before Swift and Kelce became a couple, Sandler had developed genuine relationships with each of them separately. By the time wedding planning began, he wasn't simply another celebrity friend. He was one of the rare people who had earned the trust and admiration of both the bride and groom.

That made him the perfect person to pronounce them husband and wife.

Adam Sandler, Travis Kelce's Friendship Started With ‘Happy Gilmore 2’

Sandler and Kelce's friendship took off while filming “Happy Gilmore 2,” the long-awaited sequel to the beloved comedy classic.

For Kelce, appearing alongside one of his childhood comedy heroes was more than another acting role. It was a dream come true.

During a January 2025 appearance on ESPN's “The Pat McAfee Show,” Kelce couldn't hide his excitement about working with Sandler.

"Working with Happy Gilmore himself, the Sandman and Happy Productions, it was off the chain," Kelce said. "Sandler is every bit as cool off the screen as he is on the screen, and that was a dream come true. That was awesome."

The admiration went both ways. Ahead of the film's release, Sandler spoke glowingly about Kelce during an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

"Travis is such a gentle, nice guy, and funny as hell," Sandler said. "He's like the guys I grew up with. When I was with Travis, it reminded me of my buddies in high school and just being able to laugh and say the things you want to say."

He didn't stop there.

Sandler also called Kelce "a great actor," "a great human," and even "a stud," making it clear their relationship had grown well beyond a movie set.

By the time Swift and Kelce's wedding arrived, the two had built the kind of friendship that naturally extended far beyond Hollywood.

Taylor Swift Has Been Close With the Sandler Family for Years

While Sandler and Kelce bonded through film, his relationship with Swift stretches back even further.

Over the years, Swift has become close with Sandler's family, including daughters Sadie and Sunny. The families have crossed paths at multiple public events, and Sandler has repeatedly spoken about how warmly Swift has treated his children.

In his Entertainment Tonight interview, the actor couldn't say enough about the Grammy-winning superstar.

"Taylor is incredible," Sandler said. "Taylor is so damn nice to my family and has always been. My kids have met Taylor a bunch of times over the years, and she's ridiculously nice to them and warm."

Sandler has also admitted that, despite decades in Hollywood, Swift is one of the few celebrities who still leaves him a little starstruck.

During a February 2024 appearance on Conan O'Brien's podcast, he joked that he can "get a little jumpy" around the singer.

"Just cause I don't wanna blow it for my kids... I don't stay as cool as I can," he said.

He also praised Swift's extraordinary career, noting that her songs had become part of everyday life for his family.

Those comments weren't made after wedding plans were underway. They came years earlier, reinforcing that Sandler's admiration for Swift was genuine and long-standing.

Why Adam Sandler Was the Right Person to Officiate

National comedian Adam Sandler gives an interview on radio row for Super Bowl week. The New York Giants will play the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XLVI . | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Celebrity weddings often feature famous guests, but very few include someone who shares authentic, long-standing relationships with both the bride and groom.

That was Adam Sandler.

Long before Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce became one of pop culture's biggest couples, Sandler had independently formed meaningful friendships with each of them. He celebrated Kelce's leap into acting, publicly praised his character, welcomed Swift into his family's orbit, and spoke often about her kindness toward his daughters.

By the time the couple began planning their wedding, choosing Sandler wasn't about adding another famous face to an already star-filled celebration.

It was about asking someone who had quietly become part of both of their lives long before they shared one together.

In hindsight, the choice feels remarkably fitting.

To millions of fans, Adam Sandler may have seemed like the wedding's biggest surprise. To Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, he was simply one of the people who had been there all along.