Did Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's Wedding Really Force Michael Rubin to Move His Famous White Party?

For weeks, rumors have swirled that one of the biggest celebrity parties of the summer quietly changed dates because of what could become one of the year's biggest weddings.

Now, Michael Rubin is finally setting the record straight.

For weeks, speculation has surrounded Michael Rubin's annual White Party after fans noticed the event wasn't taking place over the traditional Fourth of July weekend.

Many wondered whether the Fanatics CEO had quietly moved the invitation-only Hamptons celebration to avoid a rumored wedding between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, which has reportedly been planned for the same holiday weekend.

Now, Rubin has addressed the rumors himself, revealing that while Swift and Kelce's reported wedding date absolutely came up during planning, it wasn't ultimately what determined when the White Party would take place.

Michael Rubin Says Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Wedding Came Up During Planning

Speaking exclusively to PEOPLE, Rubin acknowledged that organizers discussed the rumored wedding while deciding when to hold this year's White Party.

"We were debating the dates," Rubin told the outlet. "We were certainly aware of that date, but we didn't change it because of that date."

Still, he admitted the wedding wasn't ignored entirely.

"We were aware of that date and we didn't want to have people have to choose," Rubin added.

The annual White Party is being held on Wednesday, July 1, rather than during Fourth of July weekend. While that shift fueled widespread speculation online, Rubin insisted the event was never moved specifically because of Swift and Kelce.

Instead, he said the goal was to create a packed stretch of marquee events that would bring the biggest names in sports and entertainment together throughout early July.

Rubin Says New York Is About to Become the Center of the Sports and Entertainment World

Rather than viewing the White Party and the rumored Swift-Kelce wedding as competing events, Rubin sees them as part of an unprecedented run of major happenings.

“You've got the White Party, the best party in the world, followed by [Swift's] wedding a few days later, followed by Fanatics Fest. Oh, and this little thing called the World Cup, which has the finale here in New York... You've got the ESPY Awards that moved to the night before Fanatics Fest.”

That stretch will culminate with Fanatics Fest NYC, which runs July 16-19 at the Jacob Javits Center. Rubin said this year's event will have an added World Cup connection, with the tournament final taking place just days earlier at MetLife Stadium.

"If it's a repeat of 2022, you'd have the coach and team captain. In that case, you'd have [Kylian] Mbappé and [Lionel Messi] at Fanatics Fest with tens of thousands of fans going crazy," Rubin said.

The festival is also expected to feature some of the biggest names across sports, including Tom Brady, Serena Williams, Novak Djokovic, John Cena, Rob Gronkowski, Cam Skattebo and Jordan Chiles.

So, did Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's rumored wedding force Michael Rubin to move his famous White Party?

According to Rubin himself, no.

But he also made clear that the rumored wedding date was very much part of the conversation, and organizers wanted to avoid putting guests in the position of choosing between what could become two of the summer's biggest celebrity events.