There may not be a tougher job in sports media than calling NFL games.

Every Sunday, millions of fans scrutinize every replay, every opinion and every prediction. Yet despite the pressure, the biggest names in the booth are earning salaries that rival those of many NFL stars.

Leading the way is Tom Brady, whose landmark FOX contract changed the economics of sports broadcasting almost overnight. But he's far from the only broadcaster commanding an enormous paycheck.

Here's a look at the highest-paid NFL broadcasters entering the 2026 season, ranked from No. 10 to No. 1.

10. Jim Nantz (CBS)

JANUARY 28: Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) holds the Lamar Hunt trophy and is interviewed by CBS Sportcaster, Jim Nantz, following the Kansas City Chiefs victory versus the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game on January 28, 2024. | IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

Estimated annual salary: $10.5 million

Jim Nantz has been one of the defining voices of CBS Sports for decades, becoming synonymous with the network's biggest NFL broadcasts. Whether it's an AFC Championship Game or another marquee Sunday afternoon matchup, Nantz remains one of the most recognizable play-by-play announcers in sports.

While his salary sits at the bottom of this top-10 list, more than $10 million annually still reflects the immense value CBS places on one of the most respected broadcasters of his generation.

9. Cris Collinsworth (NBC)

Estimated annual salary: $12.5 million

Few analysts have become as closely associated with a television package as Cris Collinsworth has with Sunday Night Football.

The former Bengals wide receiver has spent years breaking down offenses with his signature mix of film study and storytelling, helping NBC maintain one of the NFL's premier broadcasts. His longevity and consistency continue to make him one of the league's highest-paid television analysts.

8. Al Michaels (Prime Video)

Estimated annual salary: $15 million

Even after decades behind the microphone, Al Michaels remains one of the most respected play-by-play voices in sports.

Now leading Amazon Prime Video's Thursday Night Football coverage, Michaels brought instant credibility to the streaming platform when he joined the network. His legendary résumé, highlighted by countless iconic calls, continues to command one of the sport's biggest salaries.

7. Joe Buck (ESPN)

Estimated annual salary: $15 million

Joe Buck's move from FOX to ESPN represented one of the biggest broadcasting shakeups in recent NFL history.

The longtime World Series and Super Bowl announcer now serves as the play-by-play voice for Monday Night Football, teaming with Troy Aikman after the duo spent two decades together at FOX.

Although Buck and Michaels are both estimated to earn roughly $15 million annually, Buck edges ahead here thanks to his role as ESPN's lead NFL voice.

6. Kirk Herbstreit (ESPN/Amazon Prime Video)

November 15, 2025: Kirk Herbstreit on ESPN College Game Day during the University of Pittsburgh Panthers vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh PA. | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Estimated annual salary: $16 million

Few broadcasters work a busier schedule than Kirk Herbstreit.

Already one of college football's most recognizable analysts through ESPN's coverage and College GameDay, Herbstreit also serves as the lead analyst for Amazon Prime Video's Thursday Night Football broadcasts.

Balancing both roles throughout football season has made him one of the industry's most valuable on-air personalities, and one of its highest-paid.

5. Pat McAfee (ESPN)

November 15, 2025: Pat McAfee on ESPN College Game Day during the University of Pittsburgh Panthers vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh PA. | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Estimated annual salary: $17 million

Pat McAfee has transformed himself from former NFL punter into one of the most influential personalities in sports media.

Between "The Pat McAfee Show," ESPN appearances and his growing presence across NFL coverage, McAfee has built one of the sport's biggest media brands. His unconventional style isn't for everyone, but his popularity has translated into one of the largest annual paydays in football broadcasting.

4. Tony Romo (CBS)

Feb 6, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; CBS Sports play-by-play announcer Jim Nantz (left), analyst Tony Romo (center) and sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson at press conference at the Super Bowl 58 Media Center at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Estimated annual salary: $18 million

When Tony Romo entered the CBS booth following his retirement, he quickly became one of television's breakout stars.

His ability to predict plays before they unfolded made him an instant fan favorite and helped drive one of the richest analyst contracts in sports media.

Romo continues to call CBS's biggest games alongside Jim Nantz and remains among the highest-paid NFL analysts in the business.

3. Troy Aikman (ESPN)

Joe Buck and Troy Aikman back in the booth for another year of Monday Night Football on ESPN. 🏈📺🎙️ #MNF #NFL pic.twitter.com/gQKB4dfdgH — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 10, 2024

Estimated annual salary: $18 million

Troy Aikman matches Romo's reported annual salary, but he gets the slight edge thanks to his status as ESPN's lead game analyst on Monday Night Football and his lengthy résumé as one of football's premier television voices.

After leaving FOX, Aikman's move to ESPN helped reshape the network's NFL coverage and reunited him with longtime broadcast partner Joe Buck.

With three Super Bowl rings and more than two decades in the booth, Aikman remains one of the sport's most respected analysts.

2. Michael Strahan (FOX, Good Morning America)

Estimated annual television earnings: $26 million

Michael Strahan's reported earnings reflect something different than the rest of this list.

Unlike many of his peers, Strahan's estimated $26 million comes from his combined television work, including FOX NFL Sunday and his role on "Good Morning America," making him one of the highest-paid personalities on television.

While not all of those earnings come directly from NFL broadcasting, his overall television portfolio places him comfortably near the top of the rankings.

1. Tom Brady (FOX)

Estimated annual salary: $37.5 million

No broadcaster has changed the financial landscape of sports television quite like Tom Brady.

Before calling his first full NFL season for FOX, Brady signed a historic 10-year, $375 million contract that immediately became the richest broadcasting deal ever awarded.

The agreement didn't simply make Brady the highest-paid NFL broadcaster. It effectively reset the market.

At an estimated $37.5 million per year, Brady earns more than double what most of the sport's other elite analysts make annually, creating a new benchmark for future broadcasting contracts.

Whether anyone eventually surpasses that figure remains to be seen. For now, Brady sits alone at the top, both financially and historically, with a deal that forever changed what networks are willing to pay for elite football talent.

