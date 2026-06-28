Highest-Paid Players at the 2026 FIFA World Cup: Full Top 10 List

Winning the FIFA World Cup is priceless, but the tournament's biggest stars are also among the highest-paid athletes on the planet.

Cristiano Ronaldo once again tops the earnings rankings heading into the 2026 FIFA World Cup, while Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé and Erling Haaland headline a group of global superstars whose annual income stretches far beyond what they earn on the pitch.

According to Forbes' annual earnings estimates, which combine on-field salary and bonuses with endorsements and other commercial ventures over the previous 12 months, these are the 10 highest-paid players competing at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

How the Rankings Were Calculated

The rankings are based on estimated earnings over the previous 12 months and include:

Club salary

Performance bonuses

Commercial endorsements

Sponsorship agreements

Licensing and appearance income

The figures are estimates compiled by Forbes and reflect total annual earnings, not FIFA World Cup prize money.

Highest-Paid Players at the 2026 FIFA World Cup

1. Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)

Estimated earnings: $300 million

At 41, Ronaldo remains soccer's biggest financial powerhouse. His Al Nassr contract is among the richest in professional sports, while his unmatched global profile continues to generate enormous endorsement revenue. Even in the later stages of his remarkable career, no player at the 2026 FIFA World Cup earns more.

2. Lionel Messi (Argentina)

Estimated earnings: $140 million

Nearly four years after leading Argentina to World Cup glory, Messi remains one of the sport's most valuable global brands. Between his Inter Miami contract and long-standing commercial partnerships that include Adidas and Apple, the Argentine captain continues to generate enormous income on and off the field.

3. Kylian Mbappé (France)

Estimated earnings: $95 million

Already one of the biggest stars in world soccer, Mbappé has continued to grow both his profile and earning power. His combination of elite performances and worldwide marketability has cemented his place among the game's highest-paid players entering the tournament.

4. Erling Haaland (Norway)

Estimated earnings: $80 million

Haaland has become one of soccer's most prolific goal scorers, and his earnings have risen just as quickly. The Manchester City striker pairs one of the sport's biggest club salaries with an expanding commercial portfolio as Norway returns to the World Cup stage.

Norway's Erling Haaland during the warm up before the match. | David Butler Ii-Imagn Images

5. Vinícius Júnior (Brazil)

Estimated earnings: $60 million

Vinícius has evolved from promising young talent into one of Brazil's brightest stars. His success with Real Madrid, combined with growing endorsement opportunities, has helped make him one of the sport's fastest-rising financial success stories.

6. Mohamed Salah (Egypt)

Estimated earnings: $55 million

Salah remains one of the most recognizable athletes in the world. His consistent excellence on the field and broad international appeal continue to drive strong earnings through both his club career and commercial partnerships.

7. Sadio Mané (Senegal)

Estimated earnings: $54 million

Mané's move to Saudi Arabia significantly boosted his annual earnings while maintaining his status as one of Africa's most accomplished footballers. The Senegal captain remains one of the continent's biggest global ambassadors.

Senegal forward Sadio Mané (10) before the game at Bank of America Stadium. | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

8. Jude Bellingham (England)

Estimated earnings: $44 million

Still just 22 years old, Bellingham has already established himself as one of the faces of English soccer. His rise at Real Madrid has been matched by a rapidly growing commercial profile that places him among the highest-paid players at the World Cup.

9. Lamine Yamal (Spain)

Estimated earnings: $43 million

Spain's Lamine Yamal during training. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Yamal is the youngest player in the top 10, but his earning power already reflects his superstar potential. Before reaching his 19th birthday, the Spain and Barcelona standout has become one of the fastest-growing names in global soccer.

10. Harry Kane (England)

Estimated earnings: $41 million

England's captain rounds out the list after another productive campaign. Kane's consistent goal-scoring record, leadership and worldwide recognition continue to make him one of the game's highest-paid players.

Soccer's Biggest Names Continue to Cash In

The 2026 FIFA World Cup showcases not only the sport's best talent but also its biggest global brands.

Ronaldo and Messi have dominated soccer's earnings rankings for much of the past decade, but younger stars including Mbappé, Bellingham and Yamal are quickly becoming some of the sport's most valuable names as the game's commercial reach continues to expand.

As the tournament unfolds, these players will be chasing far more than another paycheck. They'll be competing for the one achievement that still carries more weight than any contract or endorsement deal: lifting the FIFA World Cup trophy.

