Inside Georgina Rodriguez's Stunning Engagement Ring

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez have officially entered a new chapter.

After more than 10 years together, the global soccer icon and longtime partner tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Portugal, finally saying "I do" after years of engagement speculation. The wedding quickly became one of the biggest celebrity stories of the week, but it also reignited fascination with another headline-making topic: Rodríguez's extraordinary engagement ring.

Ever since she debuted the dazzling diamond in August 2025, jewelry experts around the world have tried to answer the same questions. How many carats is it? How much is it worth? And where does it rank among the most famous celebrity engagement rings ever?

While Ronaldo and Rodríguez have kept the exact details private, experts have pieced together a remarkably consistent picture of what could be one of the largest celebrity engagement rings in the world.

How much is Georgina Rodríguez's engagement ring worth?

Neither Ronaldo nor Rodríguez has ever revealed the ring's official value.

That hasn't stopped jewelry experts from studying photographs of the enormous oval-cut diamond and offering educated estimates.

Experts quoted by People and InStyle believe the ring could be worth anywhere from $2 million to $5 million, depending on its exact carat weight, color, clarity and overall quality.

London jeweler Tobias Kormind estimated the ring could approach $5 million, while other specialists have suggested a more conservative valuation closer to the $2 million mark.

Even at the lower end of those estimates, Rodríguez's engagement ring would comfortably rank among the most valuable celebrity engagement rings in recent years.

How many carats is Georgina Rodríguez's engagement ring?

The exact specifications remain one of the biggest mysteries surrounding the ring.

Most experts agree that the centerpiece is an oval-cut diamond, but estimates vary when it comes to its size.

Several jewelers believe the center stone weighs around 30 carats, while others estimate it could be closer to 35 carats. Some experts have gone a step further, suggesting the complete three-stone setting, including the two side diamonds, totals roughly 37 carats.

Because the couple has never released official details, those figures remain expert estimates rather than confirmed measurements.

Still, there is broad agreement that Rodríguez's ring belongs in the same conversation as some of the largest engagement rings worn by high-profile celebrities.

When did Cristiano Ronaldo propose to Georgina Rodríguez?

Ronaldo proposed in August 2025 after nearly a decade together.

Rodríguez shared the news on Instagram with a close-up photo of her new diamond and the caption, translated from Spanish, "Yes I do. In this and in all my lives."

Months later, she reflected on the proposal during an interview with Elle Spain, admitting the massive diamond initially left her stunned.

"It's gorgeous," Rodríguez said before joking that it was "the least" Ronaldo could give her after 10 years together.

She added that the proposal caught her completely off guard.

"The truth is, when he proposed, it was the last thing on my mind. It took me a long time to process the enormous stone he gave me. I was so shocked that I left it in my room and didn't open it in the sunlight until the next day."

Ronaldo has also spoken about the proposal, revealing that Rodríguez cared far more about the commitment than the size of the diamond.

"One thing that I love, she didn't care about the ring," Ronaldo said during an interview with Piers Morgan. "She asked me if I was honest about wanting to get married and I said, 'I want you, and I want to marry you.'"

When did Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez get married?

Almost exactly one year after announcing their engagement, Ronaldo and Rodríguez officially became husband and wife.

The couple married in an intimate civil ceremony in Cascais, Portugal, surrounded by family. They announced the news on Aug. 11 by sharing photos featuring their matching wedding bands, bringing one of soccer's longest-running love stories into a new chapter.

Although their wedding bands were intentionally understated, Rodríguez's engagement ring continues to capture attention whenever she appears in public. Between its enormous oval-cut center stone, multimillion-dollar estimated value and enduring mystery surrounding its exact specifications, it has become one of the defining celebrity engagement rings of the decade.

