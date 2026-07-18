Jude Bellingham's rise has been just as impressive off the pitch as it has been on it.

At only 23 years old, the Real Madrid midfielder has already become one of football's biggest global stars, helping England reach the semifinals of the 2026 FIFA World Cup while continuing to establish himself among the game's elite at club level.

Success has also allowed Bellingham to build an increasingly impressive real estate portfolio spanning Spain and England. Rather than collecting vacation homes around the world, many of his property purchases have reflected something far more personal: keeping his family close.

His Madrid Mansion Is Built for Family Life

Shortly after completing his move from Borussia Dortmund to Real Madrid in 2023, Bellingham purchased a luxury mansion in Madrid's exclusive La Finca neighborhood, one of Spain's most prestigious residential communities.

The property reportedly cost around $7 million and sits roughly 11 miles from Real Madrid's Santiago Bernabéu Stadium.

The six-bedroom, approximately 7,000-square-foot estate includes amenities expected of one of football's biggest stars, including a home theater, gym, outdoor swimming pool, gourmet kitchen and views overlooking the nearby La Finca Golf Club.

Perhaps the home's most notable feature, however, isn't one of its luxury amenities.

According to published reports, Bellingham shares the home with his father, mother and younger brother, Jobe. His mother has reportedly continued helping with everyday family routines, including preparing meals, while his father has remained heavily involved in managing his son's career.

The setup reflects Bellingham's close relationship with his family, who have remained alongside him throughout his rapid rise in professional football.

He's Also Investing Back Home in England

Even while building his career in Spain, Bellingham hasn't forgotten his English roots.

Reports indicate the England international has been developing a sprawling estate in Worcestershire, not far from Birmingham, where his football journey first began.

The compound, reportedly valued at roughly $9.3 million, sits on about two acres near the village of Barnt Green in England's West Midlands.

Plans for the property include five bedrooms, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a home gym, home theater, spa, private trophy room and even a dedicated barbershop.

The estate is also designed with family in mind, featuring separate accommodations for his parents. Multiple reports have also linked Bellingham to purchasing another home in nearby Solihull for his family.

A Career That Continues to Grow

Although England's World Cup run ended in the semifinals, Bellingham remains one of the tournament's biggest global stars and one of football's most searched players.

His popularity continues to grow alongside his success at Real Madrid, where he signed a six-year contract after joining from Borussia Dortmund in 2023.

At just 23, Bellingham has already built a property portfolio stretching across two countries. If his career continues on its current trajectory, it likely won't be the last chapter in his growing collection of luxury homes.

