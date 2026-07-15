As Jude Bellingham continues to shine for England at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, fans have become just as curious about his life off the pitch.

The 23-year-old Real Madrid midfielder has been one of the tournament's biggest stars, helping England reach the semifinals with a series of clutch performances. Along the way, television cameras have repeatedly found one familiar face in the stands: his girlfriend, Ashlyn Castro.

The American influencer has quietly become one of the tournament's most recognizable supporters after attending multiple England matches, including celebrating with Bellingham following victories.

Here's everything to know about Ashlyn Castro.

Ashlyn Castro Is a California Model and Influencer

Castro was born on Dec. 17, 1997, making her 28 years old. She grew up in Southern California and has built a career as a model and social media influencer.

She regularly shares fashion, beauty, travel and lifestyle content across Instagram and TikTok, where she has amassed more than one million combined followers.

Her career has included partnerships with fashion and lifestyle brands, and she also made a brief appearance in DJ Khaled's 2021 "Popstar" music video featuring Drake.

Jude Bellingham and Ashlyn Castro Went Public in Early 2025

Rumors linking the pair first surfaced toward the end of 2024 before they effectively confirmed their relationship in early 2025.

In January 2025, Castro was spotted having lunch with Bellingham after a Real Madrid match, marking the first time they were publicly photographed together.

Just weeks later, she attended another Real Madrid match alongside members of Bellingham's family while he served a suspension, fueling even more attention around their relationship.

The couple continued making public appearances throughout the year, including at the Madrid Open in April before enjoying time together during the offseason.

Although neither has spoken extensively about their relationship, fans have noticed their interactions on social media, including Castro celebrating Bellingham's birthday and Bellingham referring to her as "my love" in an Instagram birthday tribute.

She Has Been One of England's Biggest Supporters at the World Cup

Castro has become a regular presence throughout England's World Cup run.

She has been photographed cheering from the stands during several matches as Bellingham helped lead England into the knockout rounds. Following one victory, photographers also captured the couple sharing a celebratory post-match kiss that quickly spread across social media.

Jude Bellingham of England national team, Nationalteam celebrates after the match kissing his girlfriend Ashlyn Castro after the FIFA World Cup 2026 match in Group L between England v Croatia at Dallas Stadium, Arlington, Texas, on 17 June. | IMAGO / Crystal Pix

As Bellingham's profile has continued to rise during the tournament, so has public interest in Castro, whose appearances have generated headlines around the world.

With England battling for a place in the World Cup final, expect cameras to keep finding Castro whenever Bellingham produces another memorable moment.

