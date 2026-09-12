Naomi Osaka has spent much of her career collecting titles around the world. Her biggest real estate moves, however, have unfolded in one place: Southern California.

The tennis star has bought and sold at least two multimillion-dollar Los Angeles-area homes since 2019, and both came with a celebrity connection. First came a sleek midcentury property previously owned by Nick Jonas. Three years later, Osaka bought a sprawling Tarzana estate from Nick and Vanessa Lachey.

Those weren't small starter homes, either. Osaka paid a combined $13.21 million for the two properties, then later sold each for substantially more than she paid.

Her current home base is less clear. Architectural Digest reported in September 2026 that Osaka has been seen touring luxury properties in New York, but there is no public record confirming that she purchased one.

What is public tells a fascinating story of how one of tennis' biggest stars has approached life away from the tour.

Naomi Osaka Bought Nick Jonas’ Midcentury Home for $6.91 Million

Osaka made her first known splash in Los Angeles real estate in 2019, the same year she won the Australian Open and climbed to No. 1 in the WTA rankings.

At 21, she paid $6.91 million in an off-market deal for Nick Jonas' midcentury-modern home in the Beverly Hills Post Office area. Jonas had purchased the property for $6.5 million the year before.

Originally built in 1965 and renovated decades later, the gated home measured roughly 4,100 square feet with five bedrooms and four-and-a-half bathrooms. Its design leaned heavily into indoor-outdoor California living, with walls of glass opening toward the backyard and canyon views.

The property also featured an infinity pool and spa, wood pool deck and separate guest structure. Inside, light oak floors and wood paneling warmed up the modern architecture, while the kitchen featured Miele appliances and a large island.

Osaka held onto the property for roughly three years.

In 2022, she sold it to tech entrepreneur Milun Tesovic for $8.7 million, about $1.79 million more than her original purchase price.

By then, she had already lined up her next Los Angeles home.

Osaka Paid $6.3 Million for Nick and Vanessa Lachey’s Tarzana Mansion

If Osaka's first known L.A. home was about sharp midcentury design, her next one offered considerably more room to spread out.

In 2022, Osaka paid $6.3 million for Nick and Vanessa Lachey's home in Tarzana, a neighborhood in Los Angeles' San Fernando Valley. The Lacheys had moved to Hawaii while Vanessa filmed "NCIS: Hawai'i," opening the door for Osaka to take over the property.

The Cape Cod-style house, built in 2014, spanned 6,855 square feet and sat on approximately half an acre. It came with five bedrooms and an extensive list of amenities.

There was a swimming pool, fire pit, barbecue area and sports court outside, while the home itself featured an expansive kitchen with two islands, a family room with a fireplace and disappearing doors that connected the interior to the backyard. More than 600 square feet of balcony space overlooked the property and surrounding mountains.

Osaka eventually put her own stamp on it in a way that made perfect sense for an elite athlete.

She added a separate gym bearing her name and personal logo, along with a recovery center equipped with a sauna, cold plunge, steam room and massage table.

Then the house's celebrity history came full circle.

Nick and Vanessa Lachey Bought Their Former Home Back From Osaka

Three years after selling the Tarzana property to Osaka, Nick and Vanessa Lachey bought it back.

The couple paid $7.95 million in 2025, after Vanessa's "NCIS: Hawai'i" run had ended and the family returned to California. Osaka's upgrades, including the dedicated gym and recovery space, remained part of the property at the time of the sale.

For Osaka, the deal represented another sizable jump from her purchase price. She had paid $6.3 million in 2022 and sold for $7.95 million three years later, a difference of $1.65 million before accounting for renovations, transaction costs and other expenses.

Combined with the Beverly Hills-area property, Osaka sold the two homes for $16.65 million after purchasing them for a combined $13.21 million.

That doesn't mean she pocketed the $3.44 million difference as profit. Real estate commissions, taxes, improvements and carrying costs all matter, and Osaka's exact expenses are not public. But the numbers underline just how significant her Los Angeles real estate moves became.

Does Naomi Osaka Own a Home in New York?

That question is harder to answer.

New York occupies an important place in Osaka's story. Although she was born in Osaka, Japan, her family moved to New York when she was 3, and she began learning tennis there before the family later relocated to Florida.

In 2021, Osaka also helped refurbish five tennis courts in Jamaica, Queens, where she had trained as a child.

There have been signs that she considered making a bigger real estate investment in the city. Osaka was reportedly seen touring luxury New York condos around the time she sold her first Los Angeles home, including Olympia, the distinctive 33-story tower in Dumbo, Brooklyn. But no confirmed purchase by Osaka has emerged publicly.

That makes her present-day residence something of a mystery.

What isn't a mystery is the scale of the portfolio she has already moved through. Two Los Angeles properties, more than $13 million spent acquiring them and more than $16 million generated when they were later sold.

For a player whose career has taken her around the world, Osaka's most notable real estate chapter so far has been unmistakably California.

