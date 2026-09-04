Naomi Osaka has never treated tennis whites like a rule.

Bows have covered her shoes. Pearls have been threaded through her hair. A walk onto the court at the US Open has involved tulle, ruffles and, most recently, a fashion tribute to Allen Iverson.

None of it feels like Osaka dressing for attention. That's precisely why her style works.

The four-time Grand Slam champion has spent years building a fashion identity that's playful without becoming costume, experimental without feeling forced and personal enough that there is usually a story hiding somewhere in the details.

Picking only five is difficult. These are the looks worth remembering most.

5. Naomi Osaka Goes Full Jellyfish at the 2026 Australian Open

Osaka opened 2026 by making sure her entrance was impossible to miss.

Before her first-round match at the Australian Open, Osaka walked onto the court in a jellyfish-inspired look she designed with Robert Wun in collaboration with Nike. A blue-and-green textured minidress sat over a white pleated skirt and matching pants, but the real drama came above it: an enormous white wide-brim hat with a sheer veil cascading behind her.

She even carried a small white umbrella onto the court.

The inspiration made the look even sweeter. Osaka told Vogue that the idea came from a book she had been reading to her daughter, Shai.

“There was an image of a jellyfish, and when I showed it to her she got so excited,” Osaka said.

It was theatrical, personal and unmistakably Osaka. In other words, exactly the kind of entrance tennis has come to expect from her.



4. A Personal Statement at the 2021 Met Gala

Osaka's first Met Gala could easily have become an exercise in pure spectacle. Instead, she made it personal.

Serving as one of the night's co-chairs, Osaka wore a custom Louis Vuitton look from Nicolas Ghesquière that drew inspiration from her Japanese and Haitian heritage.

The graphic colors and prints were striking enough. Then came the hair, a sculptural creation that made the entire look impossible to miss.

It was bold, deeply specific to Osaka and unlike anything else on the carpet.

More importantly, it established something that has remained true about her fashion ever since: The story behind what she's wearing usually matters just as much as the clothes themselves.

3. Bows Take Over the 2024 US Open

Naomi Osaka at the 2024 US Open | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

This was the moment Osaka turned walking onto a tennis court into an event of its own.

For her return to the US Open in 2024, Osaka collaborated with Nike and AMBUSH designer Yoon Ahn on a look that embraced bows, ruffles and tulle with absolutely no interest in restraint.

She entered the court wearing a white jacket with an enormous green bow cascading down the back and a removable tulle skirt. Underneath was a green ruffled match dress. The bow motif continued onto her shoes, headphones and bag.

“I hope this isn't too much,” Osaka recalled thinking before her entrance.

Too much was the entire point.

Against the traditionally buttoned-up backdrop of tennis, Osaka looked like nobody else in the draw.

2. Allen Iverson Meets the US Open in 2026

Only Osaka could turn Allen Iverson into US Open fashion inspiration and somehow make it completely convincing.

For her 2026 tournament entrance, Osaka worked with stylist Law Roach and Who Decides War on a dramatic walk-on look featuring a distressed hoodie, white tulle and newspaper clippings pulled from moments throughout her own career.

Naomi Osaka’s Allen Iverson inspired look for the 2026 US Open has so many details.



Whether you love it or hate it, no one is doing fashion in tennis like her.

pic.twitter.com/50PUF7F30X — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) September 1, 2026

Then she shed the layers.

Underneath was a black Nike match kit inspired by Iverson, one of the athletes Osaka has long admired for refusing to separate personal style from athletic greatness.

“For me he’s a trailblazer,” Osaka said at the tournament.

That was exactly what made the tribute so fitting. Iverson changed expectations around what an NBA star could look like. Osaka has spent years pushing against similar boundaries in tennis.

1. Osaka Flips Her Famous Bow Look to Black

Naomi Osaka's outfit in her second match at the 2024 US Open | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

The green bows got everyone's attention. The black version was even better.

For her second match of the 2024 US Open, Osaka returned to the same Yoon Ahn-designed concept but completely changed its mood. This time, a black match dress was covered with crisp white bows, while pearls woven through her braids gave the look another layer of detail.

It was dramatic. It was feminine. It was unapologetically fun.

And somehow, Osaka still looked ready to play a Grand Slam match rather than simply pose for photographs.

That is ultimately what separates her best fashion moments from the rest.

Osaka isn't dressing like someone trying to become a fashion star. She's dressing like Naomi Osaka, and the rest of sports fashion has simply learned to pay attention.

