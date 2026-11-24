Olivia Culpo is getting a head start on Christmas decorating this year, and she's taking the festivities well beyond the walls of her own home.

The wife of San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey recently took to TikTok to document the transformation of the family's private suite at Levi's Stadium, arriving with an armful of holiday decorations, bags of supplies and a stroller in tow.

What started as a relatively bare luxury suite overlooking the football field quickly became a cozy, personalized gathering spot for family and friends.

And in true Culpo fashion, even the M&M's were customized.

"Had way too much fun decorating this season," the former Miss Universe captioned the video, which she set to Brenda Lee's holiday classic "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree."

Inside Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey's Private 49ers Suite

Culpo had a rather convenient color palette to work with. The 49ers' signature scarlet and gold lend themselves particularly well to Christmas decorating, something she took full advantage of throughout the suite.

She dressed up the wooden floating shelves with framed family photographs, including wedding pictures, a pair of 49ers-themed nutcrackers and an illuminated San Francisco logo.

A trio of glass candy jars bearing the team's branding sat on the countertop, filled with gold-wrapped Hershey's Kisses, assorted chocolates and red M&M's personalized with McCaffrey's initials and the 49ers logo.

Perhaps the most festive addition was a miniature Christmas tree positioned against the suite's expansive windows overlooking the field. Culpo decorated it with football-shaped ornaments, red berries, twinkling lights and a red-and-gold star featuring the 49ers logo.

She even tucked an instant photograph among the branches.

Some of the most thoughtful additions, however, had little to do with Christmas.

With motherhood now part of her NFL game-day routine, Culpo carved out space for the little ones, setting up a portable playard and bringing along children's activity books, a 49ers-themed alphabet book and a team blanket.

She also stocked the refrigerator with glass bottles of Coca-Cola, rounding out a space that felt considerably more like a family living room than a corporate hospitality suite.

Claire Kittle Has a Request for Olivia Culpo

Culpo's decorating skills didn't go unnoticed by the wife of one of McCaffrey's teammates.

Claire Kittle, who is married to 49ers tight end George Kittle, had a simple request after watching the transformation.

"Okay come do ours next," she wrote in the comments section.

Culpo liked the comment, which had accumulated hundreds of likes of its own.

The video had already garnered more than 51,000 likes, with fans particularly taken by the attention Culpo paid to making the suite accommodating for children.

The holiday decorations may have been the occasion for the makeover, but the family photographs, children's books and little nods to McCaffrey throughout the room made it distinctly personal.

For a family whose Sundays so often revolve around football, Culpo has made the stadium feel a little more like home.