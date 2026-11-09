Olivia Culpo had a 49ers game to get to, two young children to bring along and one immediate problem: finding something to wear.

The former Miss Universe returned to Levi's Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 8, for her first San Francisco 49ers game of the season. But before heading out to support husband Christian McCaffrey, Culpo gave followers a remarkably candid look at life five weeks after giving birth.

There was the outfit that didn't quite fit, the diaper-bag essentials that had replaced her makeup and a moment of "mom brain" that left her laughing at herself.

And Culpo wasn't about to pretend she had everything figured out.

"I'm five weeks postpartum and I do not fit into anything," she admitted in a TikTok video documenting her preparations. "I almost didn't even want to make this video because I feel so bad, but who cares? It's fun to show each stage and my progress."

It was an unusually vulnerable admission tucked into an otherwise funny, relatable getting-ready video. Culpo wasn't just showing fans what she wore to the game. She was letting them see how much had changed since becoming a mom of two.

Olivia Culpo Gets Candid About Her Postpartum Body

With newborn son Roman and toddler daughter Colette to care for, Culpo's priorities have shifted considerably since her earlier days attending 49ers games.

She explained that she was bringing both children to the stadium, including Roman, whom she described as a colicky baby.

"I have a colic baby and a toddler and that's why I'm baby wearing him," she told followers.

Her outfit reflected that reality. Culpo reached for a bodysuit with a scoop neckline that would allow her to breastfeed easily, pairing it with black, high-waisted denim.

"This is legitimately my postpartum uniform," she explained.

As she tried to pull the look together, Culpo jokingly described the jeans as flattering before calling out, "Somebody help!"

She also realized her bra was still green from dressing as Fiona for Halloween, another detail she shared without hesitation.

Rather than presenting a perfectly polished version of motherhood, Culpo seemed happy to laugh through the chaos. Her comments about struggling with her postpartum wardrobe were particularly personal, but she made clear that she wanted to document this stage of her life, too.

Culpo Reveals What's Really in Her Game-Day Bag

Perhaps the funniest moment came when Culpo turned her attention to her bag.

Before becoming a mother, she said, her essentials were fairly simple: a phone charger and lip liner.

Now? Her bag was stocked with a Haakaa breast pump, burp cloths, nursing pads and two sets of rosary beads.

"Why am I turning into my mom?" she joked as she went through the contents.

By the end of the reveal, she had one request.

"Someone, just give me a lip liner."

Culpo still found room for a little game-day fashion, finishing her outfit with a 49ers jacket borrowed, or as she jokingly put it, stolen, from Claire Kittle, wife of San Francisco tight end George Kittle.

"This jacket I stole from Claire Kittle. So thanks, Claire," she said.

Christian McCaffrey Shares Sweet Moment With Baby Roman

After all the preparation, Culpo made it to Levi's Stadium for San Francisco's matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Her Instagram recap captured the moment that made the busy afternoon worthwhile.

In a video filmed on the field, McCaffrey held Roman in his gloved hands and gently kissed his head while Culpo stood nearby. Still wearing his red 49ers uniform, the running back looked every bit the proud father.

"We're back with one more little fan in the stands this season ❤️," Culpo wrote alongside the video.

The post drew affectionate reactions from friends and followers, including Fox Sports broadcaster Charissa Thompson, who left two red hearts.

It was a fitting ending to the day Culpo had documented so openly. Five weeks postpartum, with two little ones in tow, getting to the stadium required considerably more planning than it once did.

But after the outfit changes, breastfeeding preparations and a bag that barely had room for lip liner, Culpo got to watch McCaffrey share a special moment with their newest family member.

