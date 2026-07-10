Jannik Sinner's Girlfriend Laila Hasanovic Reveals Makeup-Free Look Amid Wimbledon

Jannik Sinner is one of the biggest names at Wimbledon, which is expected from an athlete who has already won four Grand Slams.

With Sinner in the spotlight, his girlfriend, Laila Hasanovic, is also getting attention. Not that she needs Sinner to be in the spotlight, though. She's already a model, social media influencer and entrepreneur that's building her own fortune and fame aside from her high-profile relationship with Sinner.

Sinner plays at Wimbledon on Friday against Novak Djokovic. It's one of the most high-profile and anticipated matches of the event, because both Sinner and Djokovic are big names. Amid the excitement, Hasanovic is revealing a makeup-free look that has fans buzzing.

Laila Hasanovic attends the Amagra Navidad screening during the 79th annual Cannes Film Festival. | Credit: IMAGO / APress International.

Jannik Sinner's Girlfriend Laila Hasanovic Shares Makeup-Free

On Friday, hours before Sinner's match, Hasanovic took to her official Instagram page to share a makeup-free look on her Stories. She's a busy woman, so some days, perhaps she just doesn't have time to wear a full face of makeup.

Hasanovic is fortunate in that she doesn't have to wear a lot of makeup to look good. On her Instagram story, she wrote: "A slow morning with a few drops of @nrd.55 s I'm skipping makeup today."

She also showed video of her putting the NRD55 on. NRD55 features tanning face drops, so it gives you a tan look without using makeup or bronzer.

"Awaken your glow with our tanning face drops and body mousse. Made and developed in Denmark," the brand states on social media.

NRD55 also took to Instagram to share the moment. "So gorg," one follower said with a bunch of red hearts.

Jannik Sinner's Girlfriend Laila Hasanovic Founded NRD55

Oh, it's worth mentioning that Hasanovic is the founder of this line. In its official description, it says that Hasanovic "grew up surrounded by the quiet aesthetics of the North, where beauty is often defined by simplicity, soft tones, and a natural sense of balance.

From an early age, she noticed how something as simple as a natural glow could shift the way you feel - bringing a subtle sense of confidence and ease."

Now, Hasanovic has taken her experience from her more than a decade working within the fashion and beauty industry to develop a "natural, soft and never excessive" tanning product in NRD55. It's billed as a "brand created to enhance what is already there - using thoughtfully formulated products designed to care for the skin while awakening its natural radiance."

Frankly, a natural tanning product such as NRD55 seems purpose-made for an athlete. Perhaps some of the ladies in Wimbledon will get in on the fun.