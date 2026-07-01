Jannik Sinner's Girlfriend Laila Hasanovic Shares 'Goddess' Look Amid Wimbledon

Jannik Sinner is back at Wimbledon on Wednesday following a riveting first-round match against Miomir Kecmanovic on Monday. The defending champion battled through the match to win in what was about 3.5 hours of playing time.

Sinner's girlfriend, Laila Hasanovic, has been a fixture at Wimbledon over the years, but so far, she hasn't been spotted at the event.

Instead, she's been sharing photos from a trip in Saint-Tropez, France, so she's been far away from the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London, U.K.

Jannik Sinner's Girlfriend Laila Hasanovic is Called a 'Goddess' in New Photos

On Tuesday, Hasanovic took to Instagram to share a photo gallery of vacation photos from Saint-Tropez.

In them, she's wearing a striking, long, burnt orange-colored dress that flows as she walks in the photos, with a slit up the side of the dress. She's seen posing solo for the camera in the city, walking on brick flooring, with a gold purse around her shoulder.

"Let the euro summer begin," she says in the caption of the post.

"Absolute goddess," one follower said in the comments section of the post.

"The prettiest," another said.

On her Instagram story, Hasanovic shared photos of the vacation destination, including an ocean view. So, if she doesn't make it to Wimbledon at all this year, know that the Danish model and influencer is enjoying a paradise trip in France.

Jannik Sinner Talks About Beating Miomir Kecmanovic in the First Round at Wimbledon

Sinner beat Kecmanovic in five sets on Monday.

After the match, he talked about what a pleasure it was to kick off Centre Court as the defending champion. He also admitted that it was his first match on grass, which provided some challenges.

"I'm very happy, of course, being back at this beautiful tournament," he told reporters after the match. "First match is never easy, as we saw. So, my first official match on grass courts after years. So, very happy about today's match, even though a tough one, very much needed."

He also talked about being down during the match, stating,: "I had my chances in the third set. I couldn't use them. Played a couple of great points in tie break, which you need to accept, but tried to reset myself as fast as I could, trying to hold serve.

The first couple of service games are very, very important because if it breaks you straight away, then it's tough to come back.