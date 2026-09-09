Marissa Ayers is not pretending she and Jaxson Dart need more personal space.

With Dart preparing for his second season with the New York Giants, Ayers offered a glimpse at what their relationship looks like away from the football field. The answer, apparently, is a whole lot of time together.

The model and influencer shared a TikTok filled with clips of the couple dancing, posing for mirror selfies and simply hanging out together. Across the video, Ayers wrote, “me & my bf together everyday bc we're obsessed w each other.”

Her caption was even simpler. “idc that's my bestie,” Ayers wrote.

It was a lighthearted post, but also a rare peek inside a relationship that has moved quickly since Dart and Ayers met last fall.

Jaxson Dart and Marissa Ayers Have Been Nearly Inseparable

Dart and Ayers met in October 2025, during the quarterback's rookie season with the Giants. Their relationship has since become increasingly public, with Ayers joining Dart for everything from NFL events to football camps.

The couple walked the red carpet together at NFL Honors in February, where Dart was among the finalists for AP Offensive Rookie of the Year.

This summer, she spent time at Giants training camp and attended Dart's youth football camp in August.

Their relationship has crossed into Ayers' world, too. Dart was there when she attended the Kentucky Derby in May, months after Ayers drew attention as one of the ring girls for the Jake Paul-Anthony Joshua fight in December.

For all of the public appearances, though, the latest TikTok is decidedly less polished. There are no red carpets or cameras waiting for them. It is simply a collection of everyday moments between the two, which may explain why Ayers' “bestie” caption feels particularly fitting.

Jaxson Dart Has Already Opened Up About Marissa Ayers

Dart has not exactly hidden how he feels about Ayers, either.

During a March interview with People, the Giants quarterback praised Ayers while talking about how quickly their relationship had developed.

“She's been amazing,” Dart said. “I mean, I can't say good enough things about her. Things have come around so fast between us.”

He also described the dynamic that has developed between them as their respective careers continue to grow.

“It's really cool when you have two people who are independent what they do, but at the same time... are each other's biggest cheerleaders,” Dart said. “She's amazing and she's going to do amazing things, so I can't wait to support her.”

Ayers' latest post offers the other side of that equation.

Dart's career is about to demand plenty of attention again as he enters Year 2 in New York. After an injury-interrupted rookie season, the former Ole Miss quarterback heads into 2026 with another year of NFL experience and a new Giants coaching staff.

Ayers, meanwhile, has already become a familiar presence alongside him.

And if her latest TikTok is any indication, the football season beginning does not seem likely to change how much time these two plan on spending together.

