3 Giants Poised for Breakout Seasons

Last season, there were a few young players who had to break out for the New York Giants to play meaningful football past Thanksgiving. I personally, and incorrectly, spotlighted a few of them. These guys were wild cards, so to speak. This year's Big Blue breakout candidates inspire much more confidence.

And that is because their respective floors seem much higher. If the following three men all make notable progress during the 2026 campaign , the Giants should be in excellent shape in the long term, and they may even compete for a playoff berth in the short term.

Jaxson Dart has the tools to level up

Although the Giants' offensive line was sturdy last season, there were plenty of landmines their rookie quarterback had to sidestep. Jaxson Dart lost his star wide receiver and head coach and was saddled with a pass-catching unit that was by and large undependable. But he survived.

While there are definitely aspects of his game that require adjustments -- getting rid of the football quicker, being more judicious about when to run, and throwing the ball downfield with more accuracy—the fact that he produced despite the hindrances around him bodes well for his second NFL season .

Dart already has an edge in the athleticism department, rushing 86 times for 487 yards and nine touchdowns in 14 games. He also possesses a fair amount of arm talent and can complete stellar passes while on the run.

Given John Harbaugh's experience developing both Lamar Jackson and Joe Flacco on the Baltimore Ravens, along with a more physical skill-position group that includes Isaiah Likely and Malachi Fields, Dart has what he needs for a sophomore surge .

Isaiah Likely may be the most important addition

New York Giants tight end Isaiah Likely | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Considering his sure hands and ability to operate in space, Likely could be viewed as a receiver more than a tight end. And considering the ongoing questions about Malik Nabers' health , he may be the team's most valuable target in the early portion of the season.

The 2022 fourth-round draft pick out of Coastal Carolina spent four years sharing a TE room with Mark Andrews, so he is probably itching to showcase the full range of his powers on the Giants. The coaching staff should be happy to oblige.

Following a modest 2025 in which he posted 27 receptions for 307 yards and one touchdown, Likely is positioned for a bigger role on his new team. Why? New York needs what the 26-year-old provides: a 6-foot-4 frame with a nose for the ball and a solid working relationship with the head coach.

Likely totaled 11 TDs combined in the previous two seasons, owns a 6.9 percent career drop rate , and can make an impact from all spots on the field. He is already getting paid like a key playmaker, and the numbers should soon support the Giants' $40 million investment.

Abdul Carter looks close to stardom

New York Giants linebacker Abdul Carter | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Let's finish things up on defense. Former No. 3 overall draft pick Abdul Carter recorded 66 total pressures as a rookie, a superb mark that already indicates an ample supply of star power. But he did not have the sacks to validate Pro Bowl or All-Pro status. Carter could change that this year.

Still only 22, the 2024 Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year is clearly on a path to great success. He has to stay out of trouble, mature, and, of course, complete his pass rushes. Carter is superbly gifted, and now the Giants have a defensive coordinator who can maximize his talents.

Dennard Wilson has a reputation as an aggressive play-caller, a style that should mesh well with Carter's explosiveness and bend. The new No. 3 will get opportunities to wreak havoc on offensive lines, especially if New York's modified secondary does its job.

If Carter follows the same trajectory he started on last December, then he should be a game-wrecker going forward.

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