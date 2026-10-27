Jay-Z Officially Announced as 2027 Super Bowl Halftime Show Headliner

Jay-Z has spent years helping decide who gets to perform at the Super Bowl halftime show. Now, it's his turn.

The NFL has officially announced that the 25-time Grammy-winning rapper will headline the Apple Music Super Bowl LXI Halftime Show on Feb. 14, 2027, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

The announcement marks a major moment for Jay-Z, whose Roc Nation entertainment company has worked with the NFL to produce the halftime show since 2019. He's helped bring some of music's biggest names to football's biggest stage, but until now, he has remained behind the scenes.

That changes in February.

Jay-Z Breaks Silence on Super Bowl Halftime Show Announcement

Jay-Z, whose real name is Shawn Carter, reflected on the milestone in a statement accompanying Monday's announcement.

"From Reasonable Doubt to standing on the Super Bowl Halftime stage, this has been a journey," he said. "Thirty years of music, work, and culture on the world's biggest stage. This run continues to be a dream come true."

The timing is particularly meaningful.

This year marks the 30th anniversary of Jay-Z's debut album, "Reasonable Doubt," and the 25th anniversary of "The Blueprint," two landmark releases that helped establish his place in hip-hop history.

The rapper has spent much of 2026 celebrating those milestones. He performed at Roots Picnic in May, followed by three sold-out shows at Yankee Stadium in July. His recent run also included international performances in Paris and London, before concluding with two nights at SoFi Stadium featuring a roster of high-profile guests.

Now, he'll return to that same venue for an entirely different kind of performance.

Why Jay-Z's Super Bowl Performance Is a Major Moment

Jay-Z's involvement with the halftime show has been instrumental in reshaping the event's musical identity.

Through Roc Nation's partnership with the NFL, the Super Bowl has featured performances from artists including Shakira, Jennifer Lopez, The Weeknd, Rihanna, Usher and Kendrick Lamar.

But Jay-Z taking the stage himself adds another layer to that history.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell also addressed the announcement, revealing that he had long hoped the rapper would eventually become a halftime headliner.

Goodell said that when the NFL first partnered with Roc Nation, he had one particular request: that Jay-Z perform whenever he felt the moment was right.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell on JAY-Z headlining the Super Bowl halftime show:



“When we first reached an agreement with Roc Nation to produce the show, I had just one request: that JAY-Z take the stage himself one day, whenever the moment felt right to him.”



📸: Getty

via… pic.twitter.com/2JCGwTa5B5 — Complex (@Complex) October 27, 2026

That moment has finally arrived.

Super Bowl LXI is scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 14, 2027, at SoFi Stadium, home of the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers.

With three decades of music to draw from, Jay-Z has no shortage of hits for a halftime setlist. The question now is which songs, and perhaps which special guests, he'll bring to the stage.

For an artist who has spent years putting other performers in the Super Bowl spotlight, February will offer a rare opportunity to enjoy it himself.

