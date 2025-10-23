Super Bowl Locations for 2027, 2028, and Beyond
Super Bowl LX will be played in February of 2026 to cap off the 2025 NFL season. It's slated to take place in Santa Clara, Calif. at Levi's Stadium, the home of the 49ers.
While no one has any idea as to how good the game will be, being named a host city for the Super Bowl is a big honor and something of an economic boon. It's the single most popular sporting event in America, after all, and one of the biggest in the entire world. Tens of thousands of fans will flock to the greater Santa Clara area as the February 8 kickoff nears. Many won't even attend the game, so strong is the draw of being around the Super Bowl. That's not even to mention all the NFL personnel that will be there, from the players on the participating teams to those accompanying commissioner Roger Goodell.
The city will enjoy the prestige of hosting a Super Bowl, as well as all the money that gets spent by the massive influx of tourists and NFL employees for the week. On top of it all, it's just a pretty cool thing to do. Cities that host Super Bowls will be remembered for a long time, especially if the hospitality is top-tier.
It is therefore natural to be curious about what cities will next host the Super Bowl. Here you'll find everything you need to know about where and when Super Bowls will be held over the next few years, as well as the selection process behind it all.
Confirmed future Super Bowl locations
The NFL awards a Super Bowl to a host city between three and four years in advance. So, in 2025, we know the locations for the next three Super Bowls in 2026, 2027, and 2028.
YEAR
SUPER BOWL
STADIUM
CITY
DATE
NOTES
2026
Super Bowl LX
Levi's Stadium
Santa Clara, Calif.
February 8, 2026
Hosted Super Bowl L in 2016; Capacity of 68,500-75,000; Underwent $200 milion renovation in 2025
2027
Super Bowl LXI
SoFi Stadium
Los Angeles, Calif.
February 14, 2027
Hosted Super Bowl LVI in 2022; Capacity of 70,000; Opened in 2020
2028
Super Bowl LXII
Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Atlanta, Ga.
February 2028
Hosted Super Bowl LIII in 2019; Capacity of 71,000-75,000; Opened in 2017
After 2028, there is no set Super Bowl location. So any information about the 2029 Super Bowl and beyond is merely speculative.
How and when Super Bowl locations are announced
The process behind picking Super Bowl locations can seem a bit scattershot to the casual fan, as well as when those locations are announced. Here we'll delve into that process as much as we can.
First, the when. Super Bowl locations are usually announced somewhere between three and four years in advance. The announcements often come in concert with big NFL gatherings, like owner's meetings or league meetings. For example, Atlanta was announced as the host city for the 2028 Super Bowl in October of 2024 during the annual fall owner's meetings.
In regards to the how, things have changed recently. Up until 2018 cities were allowed to submit bids to the NFL for the right to host a given Super Bowl. However, after 2018 the rules changed. Instead of cities submitting bids the league itself approaches eligible cities and give them the opportunity to host the big game. If the city in question accepts that opportunity, they work together with the NFL to put together a proposal for hosting a Super Bowl. That proposal would include a lot of specifics about infrastructure and the stadium itself's ability to host many thousands of fans. The proposal is then submitted to the NFL owners for a vote; if it passes, then that city will officially host a Super Bowl.
Naturally, that begs the question of what makes a city eligible. In 2018 the Minnesota Star Tribune acquired a 153-page document the NFL gave Minneapolis before that year's Super bowl that includes a list of minimum requirements to make any city eligible to host. Those requirements include:
- A stadium with a minimum seating capacity of 70,000
- A domed stadium "if the historical average daily temperature over a 10-year period in the Host Community on the week of the Game is below 50 degrees"
- The stadium provides "at least 6,000 kVA electrical loads within the stadium and 5,200 kVA electrical loads on the site premises." The electrical loads will be used at the NFL's discretion for "broadcasting networks, media, facility operations and team related functions, NFL hospitality functions, pregame ceremonies, and the halftime show"
- A public address and press box sound system
- Locker rooms suited to host up to 65 players for each competing team
Additionally, the prospective host city is required to agree to a number of terms, including providing parking for the NFL at no cost throughout the Super Bowl period, replacing a natural grass or artificial turf field if the league deems it unsuitable to play, and exclusive control over all tickets for the league.
Which city has hosted the most Super Bowls?
A natural follow-up question to all this information is which city has hosted the most Super Bowls. There aren't many options given the NFL (outside of one season) has always given the Super Bowl to cities that reside in temperate climates or cities that have a domed stadium for their NFL teams. If it feels like the Super Bowl is just on rotation with a bunch of warm-weather cities and the occasional dome, well... That's by design, as evidenced by the above requirements.
All that is to say you shouldn't be surprised to hear that Miami and New Orleans have played host to the most Super Bowls. Of the 58 Super Bowls that have occurred, Miami has hosted 11 of them, as has New Orleans. Over a third of all Super Bowls have been held in one of those two cities.
Here's what the breakdown looks like for the five cities that have hosted the most Super Bowls.
CITY
SUPER BOWLS HOSTED
Miami
11
New Orleans
11
Los Angeles metro area
8
Tampa
5
Phoenix metro area
4
Predicting future Super Bowl locations
You now know everything there is to know about how the NFL chooses cities to host Super Bowls and when they announce those cities. So where could the Super Bowl end up next?
It seems very like AT&T Stadium, home of the Cowboys, will get a Super Bowl sooner rather than later. Jerry Jones will push hard for it as he enters his mid-80s and the stadium has more than enough room around it to put on the show the NFL likes to put on.
Additionally, Hard Rock Stadium in Miami should get a Super Bowl bid quite soon. The city is tied for hosting the most Super Bowls in history, as noted above, so it feels like it's only a matter of time before the NFL returns. Both of those seem to be strong candidates for 2029.
Other potential host cities include: Detroit, which has hosted a Super Bowl at Ford Field in the past and recently hosted the NFL draft to great acclaim; the greater Phoenix area at State Farm Stadium, a recent staple in the Super Bowl host rotation; Nashville, since the Titans are in the process of building a new domed stadium slated to open in 2027; and one of the several cities who could potentially get a new domed stadium in the next five years, like Chicago or Buffalo.