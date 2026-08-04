Jaylen Brown Asks Fans to Set Him Up After Donovan Mitchell and Coco Jones' Wedding

There was plenty of star power inside Donovan Mitchell and Coco Jones' wedding over the weekend, but it was Jaylen Brown's candid reaction afterward that has people talking.

Brown, who attended the Connecticut ceremony alongside several NBA stars and celebrities, admitted the celebration left a bigger impression on him than he expected. Speaking during a livestream Monday, the newly acquired Philadelphia 76ers forward said watching one of his closest friends get married made him start thinking about his own dating life.

Then he turned to fans for a little help.

"Chat, if y'all know somebody or y'all got somebody for me, y'all let me know," Brown said with a smile. "If y'all got some people in y'all mind, put 'em in the comments."

It was an unexpectedly personal moment from Brown, who has largely kept his private life out of the spotlight throughout his NBA career.

Donovan Mitchell and Coco Jones' wedding left a lasting impression

Brown didn't stop at asking fans to play matchmaker.

As he reflected on the ceremony, he explained why the weekend resonated with him, praising both Mitchell and Jones while describing the atmosphere inside the celebration.

"Coco and Donovan, man, they touched me," Brown said. "It was great to see. It was an amazing event. Two beautiful people coming together, man."

Mitchell and Jones were married Saturday in Connecticut after announcing their engagement last summer. Their wedding drew a high-profile guest list that included Jalen Brunson, Bam Adebayo, Evan Mobley and Russell Wilson, among others.

Brown later shared a glimpse of the festivities on his Instagram Stories, posting a video of the couple dancing together before Jones wrapped her arms around Mitchell and kissed him on the dance floor.

For Brown, it wasn't simply another celebrity wedding. His comments made it clear he left feeling genuinely inspired by seeing two close friends begin the next chapter of their lives together.

Brown begins a new chapter of his own

The timing of Brown's comments is notable.

After spending the first decade of his NBA career with the Boston Celtics, Brown is preparing for a fresh start with the Philadelphia 76ers following one of the biggest trades of the offseason.

On the court, he'll be adjusting to a new city, a new organization and a new championship pursuit. Off the court, he joked that perhaps it's time for something new there, too.

Whether anyone actually takes him up on his request remains to be seen, but Brown's livestream produced one of the more relatable moments of the NBA offseason. Watching two close friends celebrate their marriage was enough to convince one of basketball's biggest stars that he might be ready to find his own happily ever after.

