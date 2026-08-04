Donovan Mitchell and Coco Jones' Relationship Timeline

Donovan Mitchell and Coco Jones are entering a new chapter together following their wedding on Aug. 1.

Jones is a Grammy Award-winning singer, best known for her song "ICU." She rose to fame through her work across several Disney projects including: "Let It Shine," "So Random!," and "Good Luck Charlie."

Mitchell is a combo guard on the Cleveland Cavaliers. He was the 13th overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, selected by the Denver Nuggets, but was immediately traded to the Utah Jazz, where he started his NBA career.

Last season, he led the Cavs to the Eastern Conference Final but was ultimately swept by the New York Knicks, who would go on to win the NBA Championship. The 2026-2027 season will mark his 10th season in the NBA.

Donovan Mitchell And Coco Jones Met In 2023

The couple first met in 2023 at a networking event attended by artists, actors, athletes, influencers, and models, according to Jones, via Complex News, in December 2025. She shared that the event had a no-phone policy, so it encouraged guests to interact in-person.

The two hit it off, but it wasn't the first time that Mitchell noticed Jones. His shoe line collaborated with "Bel-Air," where Jones plays Hilary Banks, and he DM'ed her on Instagram, but she never saw it. She later revealed in the interview that it worked in the NBA star's favor because he sent a red heart and said that wouldn't have worked on her anyway.

Donovan Mitchell and Coco Jones Announce Engagement

The couple kept their relationship private, but in an appearance on "Shannon Sharpe's Club Shay Shay" podcast in February 2025, she confirmed that the rumors were true that they were dating.

A few months later, in July 2025, the two announced that they were engaged. According to People, Mitchell asked Jones to marry him while they were on vacation.

In an interview with Sherri Shepard on her daytime talk show, "Sherri," in October 2025, it was revealed that Super Bowl champion, Russell Wilson and Grammy-winning singer, Ciara, had a hand in the proposal.

Before the wedding, Jones shared photos of her bachelorette trip, which also included the couple together on a yacht in the middle of the ocean.

Donovan Mitchell And Coco Jones Support One Another

Since they were public with their relationship and shared their milestone with fans, the two have been seen supporting one another in their careers. During the Cavs’ team media day in September 2025, Mitchell praised Jones' work ethic as he shared that he spent some time with her on her "Why Not More?" tour.

He is also heard on her debut album, "Why Not More?" on spoken audio for the track “Thang 4 U.”

Jones was also front and center last season, supporting Mitchell during the Cavs' playoffs during the Eastern Conference Semifinal series against the Detroit Pistons and the Eastern Conference Final series matchup against the New York Knicks.

Donovan Mitchell and Coco Jones' Star-Studded Wedding

All of the moments in their relationship resulted in their big day as the two tied the knot on Aug. 1 in Greenwich, Connecticut. The couple has yet to post official photos, but the two were seen dancing to Musiq Soulchild's "Love" in a romantic moment on the dance floor.

#Cavs star Donovan Mitchell and singer Coco Jones tie the knot💍



🎥: Tpizzzle pic.twitter.com/5Cw6s9wdBD — Ashly Holder (@AshNoelleTV) August 2, 2026

There were several NBA players in attendance, such as New York Knicks stars Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart, Philadelphia 76ers' Jaylen Brown, and Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo. Brunson and Brown later went viral for their hilarious video of the Knicks captain staring into the camera.

“Josh!”



— Jalen Brunson as Jaylen Brown films him from across the room at Donovan Mitchell’s wedding pic.twitter.com/OxtNGtniIc — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) August 2, 2026

Ahead of the wedding, Jones told People in January 2026 that if it was up to her, the wedding would be completely private, but she told the outlet that there would be a "sprinkle" of sharing of her big day.