Jaylen Brown has a $20,000 toilet in his Boston penthouse. The problem? He's not entirely convinced it works.

The NBA star made the admission during a tour of his lavish home for Architectural Digest, published Nov. 2. The bathroom alone features Italian marble, 24-karat gold finishes and a massive soaking tub. But it was the high-tech toilet, designed to play ocean sounds when flushed, that gave Brown the most trouble.

"This toilet was like $20,000. Let me see if it works," Brown said, attempting to demonstrate the feature before giving up in frustration.

"This [expletive] doesn't even work, man," he joked.

It was one of several unexpectedly funny moments during the tour, which offered a rare glimpse inside the home Brown created during his decade with the Boston Celtics before his move to the Philadelphia 76ers.

And while the price tags were impressive, the penthouse revealed plenty about Brown beyond his NBA career.

Inside Jaylen Brown's James Bond-Inspired Boston Penthouse

Brown had a specific vision when designing his home: What would James Bond's apartment look like if the fictional secret agent lived in Boston?

The answer includes sleek Italian closets with tempered glass, a custom suede pool table and an 18-foot banquette in place of a traditional dining table.

Brown explained that the penthouse looked considerably different when he purchased it. He removed several interior structures to create the open layout he wanted, working with his designer to make the space feel distinctly his own.

His bedroom, meanwhile, takes inspiration from one of his favorite places to stay while traveling for NBA games.

"Four Seasons is somewhere where I love, so I had them recreate the comforter and the bedding of the Four Seasons," Brown explained.

But his most unusual bedroom accessory is far more practical than decorative.

Brown showed off a medical-grade hyperbaric chamber that he uses as part of his recovery routine. He jokingly introduced it as a spaceship capable of time travel before explaining its actual purpose.

"This is my hyperbaric chamber," he said, adding that he had to obtain permission from New England Baptist Hospital to install it in his home.

After 10 years in the NBA, Brown said recovery has become an increasingly important part of his daily routine.

A $20,000 Toilet, Gold-Plated Harp and Plenty of Surprises

The bathroom wasn't the only room filled with unexpected details.

Brown's penthouse also features an 18th-century-style harp with 24-karat gold gilding, which he described as one of the most expensive pieces in the home.

His living area includes a custom pool table, while a separate speakeasy serves as a place to read, watch television and host guests.

Brown revealed that musicians including Burna Boy, Coi Leray, A$AP Ferg and Lil Baby have visited his home and spent time at his bar.

Not every luxury feature cooperated with the cameras, either. At one point, Brown struggled to operate a concealed television that was supposed to emerge at the press of a button.

"This is why I need therapy, you know?" he joked after another unsuccessful attempt.

Even his telescope came with a punchline. Brown explained that he loves astronomy but struggles to see stars from the city, so he uses it to watch boats and people instead.

"Can I see Philly from here? I don't know, but I can see my future, and it's looking pretty good," he said.

The Personal Details That Mean the Most to Brown

For all the marble, gold and custom furniture, some of the most meaningful items in Brown's penthouse have little to do with their monetary value.

His trophy display includes the Bill Russell NBA Finals MVP Award, an honor he earned during Boston's 2024 championship run.

"Bill Russell is one of my biggest sources of inspiration," Brown said. "He was humanitarian. He was a giant."

Nearby, Brown keeps championship boxing belts belonging to his father and grandfather, both of whom were boxers. He also showed off boxing gloves gifted to him by Manny Pacquiao.

His grandmother's influence is present throughout the home, from the orchids he keeps in her memory to a custom artwork created in her honor.

Brown explained that she helped inspire his commitment to education and using his platform to make a difference beyond basketball.

It's a more personal side of the former Celtics star than fans typically see on the court.

And with Brown beginning a new chapter in Philadelphia, the tour also served as a look back at the home he built during his years in Boston, complete with championship memories, family tributes and a toilet that might still need some work.

