The Celtics Trade Jaylen Brown To The 76ers For Paul George, Sending Shockwaves Through Fantasy Basketball

The Boston Celtics have pulled the trigger on a Jaylen Brown trade and have even shipped him to their division rivals in the Atlantic, the Philadelphia 76ers. In return for their star guard, they will receive Paul George, two first-round picks, and two-second round picks. During his time with the Celtics, Brown won the 2024 NBA Finals MVP.

BLOCKBUSTER: The Boston Celtics have agreed to trade Jaylen Brown to the Philadelphia 76ers for Paul George, two first-round picks and two second-round picks, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/xNcNlIV2mh — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 1, 2026

Last season, Brown helped carry the Celtics with Jayson Tatum missing the majority of the season as he recovered from a ruptured right Achilles tendon he had suffered in the previous May. Brown finished the season scoring 28.7 points per game while pulling down 6.9 rebounds and dishing out 5.1 assists.

They will get back a 36-year-old George who averaged 17.3 points per game last season in 37 games with 5.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists. Injuries and age have taken a toll on the former superstar.

We would imagine that the Celtics have something else up their sleeves for this offseason. Otherwise, the Sixers just got significantly better and younger, while Boston got significantly worse. It would be odd if there wasn't something else coming for a Boston team that would have been legitimate Championship contenders next season, and potentially the favorites to come out of the Eastern Conference.

Fantasy Impact

G Jaylen Brown, Philadelphia 76ers

This is an extremely intriguing move for Brown. Obviously, he won't get the opportunities to put up fantasy points as he did in Boston with Tatum sidelined, but that was never going to be the case this season anyway.

It is going to be interesting to see how he fits in with Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid. We would assume that Brown will take a bit of a step back as a scorer, but will thrive doing everything else. Brown is a player who can do it all on both sides of the ball, and he can find ways to be just as impactful for fantasy owners, even if his points dip a bit.

His points were always going to come down from last season, but our quick reaction is we like Brown in Philly more than in Boston. That could change once we have a bit more time to digest everything.

F Paul George, Boston Celtics

George should fit well in Boston, but the issue is that he's aging and often injured. He's played more than 56 games once in the past seven seasons. His fantasy value shouldn't change much in Boston; nevertheless, his fantasy value is nowhere close to where it once was, and he isn't on the court all that often anymore either.

F Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics

This should give Tatum a significant fantasy boost. Without Brown, he is going to get even more opportunities to pile up fantasy points. Again, though, this feels like there could be another move coming in Boston. As of now, his fantasy value is through the roof.



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