Joe Burrow and Olivia Ponton Spotted Together at Bengals Training Camp

Joe Burrow's biggest priority this August is getting the Cincinnati Bengals back into Super Bowl contention.

But after Sunday's training camp practice, it wasn't just the star quarterback's throws generating attention.

Burrow was spotted sitting on the field with model and influencer Olivia Ponton following practice, with the pair chatting together in a scene that quickly made the rounds across social media. It marked one of their most public appearances together yet and the first time Ponton has been seen attending a Bengals training camp practice.

Neither Burrow nor Ponton has publicly commented on their relationship, but the latest sighting is likely to fuel even more speculation as the Bengals prepare for the start of the 2026 season.

Burrow and Ponton Continue to Keep Their Relationship Private

Despite frequent public sightings over the past two years, Burrow and Ponton have remained notably private.

Rumors surrounding the pair first gained widespread attention following the December 2024 burglary at Burrow's Ohio home. Since then, they've been photographed together at several high-profile events, including Kentucky Derby festivities, Fanatics events and other celebrity gatherings, but neither has publicly confirmed they are dating.

Sunday's training camp appearance was different.

Instead of a red carpet or exclusive event, Ponton was seen alongside Burrow after football practice, with the two spending time together on the field once the session had wrapped up. Local reporters captured the moment, and the images quickly spread online as fans reacted to seeing the pair together in a football setting for the first time.

Bengals Turn Their Attention Toward a Critical 2026 Season

While the off-field moment generated plenty of conversation, Burrow's focus remains squarely on football.

The Bengals are looking to bounce back after finishing 6-11 in 2025 and missing the playoffs for a third consecutive season. Cincinnati opens the regular season Sept. 13 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, with expectations once again resting on Burrow's ability to return the franchise to AFC contention.

Training camp has already drawn significant fan interest, and Sunday's practice produced one more memorable moment, this time away from the action between the lines.

Whether Burrow and Ponton ever choose to publicly define their relationship remains unknown. For now, though, their appearance together at Bengals camp has given fans another glimpse into one of the NFL's most closely watched off-field storylines.

