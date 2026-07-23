Joe Burrow is one of the NFL's biggest stars, but unlike many franchise quarterbacks, he has rarely discussed his personal life publicly. The Cincinnati Bengals signal-caller has long preferred to keep the focus on football, leaving fans eager for any glimpse into what happens away from the field.

That curiosity has only grown over the past year as Burrow has been repeatedly linked to model and social media personality Olivia Ponton. While neither has publicly confirmed they're in a relationship, the pair have been spotted together on several occasions, fueling ongoing speculation.

Here's everything to know about Joe Burrow's reported relationship.

Dating rumors first surfaced in late 2024

Rumors connecting Burrow and Ponton began circulating in December 2024 after Ponton was identified in police records as the person who discovered a burglary at Burrow's Ohio home while he was away with the Bengals.

Soon afterward, multiple outlets reported that the two had been casually dating, although neither Burrow nor Ponton commented publicly on the reports.

Before those rumors emerged, Burrow had spent years in a relationship with his longtime girlfriend, Olivia Holzmacher. The two met while attending Ohio State University and were together for several years before reports surfaced that they had gone their separate ways in 2024.

They've kept their relationship mostly private

Unlike many high-profile athlete couples, Burrow and Ponton have largely stayed out of the public eye.

Neither regularly posts photos of the other on social media, and they've avoided speaking about their relationship in interviews. Even so, fans have pieced together a timeline through a handful of public appearances.

In March 2025, Ponton attended the Fanatics Flag Football Classic in Los Angeles, where Burrow competed alongside several NFL stars. The two were later seen at a nearby after-party, marking one of their first public outings together.

A month later, photographers captured the pair walking side by side after a date night in Los Angeles. Burrow kept things casual in an oversized white T-shirt, green pants and a baseball cap, while Ponton wore a black crop top and matching skirt. Although they did not comment on the relationship, the photos quickly made headlines.

They've continued to be spotted together

The sightings didn't stop there.

In May 2025, Burrow and Ponton attended the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix together, adding to speculation that the relationship had become more serious.

The couple was later photographed during another date night in New York City, continuing a pattern of occasional public appearances while otherwise keeping their relationship private.

Most recently, Ponton drew attention after sharing photos from a vacation in Lake Como, Italy. While Burrow did not appear in the images, fans flooded the comments with references to the Bengals quarterback, underscoring the continued fascination surrounding their reported relationship.

Who is Olivia Ponton?

Ponton is a model, influencer and content creator who first built a massive following on TikTok before expanding her audience across Instagram and other social media platforms.

Originally from Florida, she has worked with several major fashion and lifestyle brands and has appeared in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. Her combined social media following numbers in the millions, making her one of the most recognizable influencers linked to an NFL player.

Despite her large online presence, Ponton has remained notably quiet about her reported relationship with Burrow.

Have Joe Burrow and Olivia Ponton confirmed they're dating?

No. As of training camp, neither Burrow nor Ponton has publicly confirmed that they are dating.

Still, their repeated public appearances together over the past year have kept fans talking, and every new sighting quickly becomes one of the NFL offseason's biggest social media conversations.

With Burrow entering another season as the face of the Bengals franchise, interest in his life off the field shows no signs of slowing down.

