Joe Burrow Reveals What Happened When JD Vance Visited Bengals Practice

Joe Burrow is accustomed to having people show up to watch him work. But Wednesday's practice brought a visitor the Cincinnati Bengals don't see every day.

Vice President JD Vance stopped by the team's facility on Oct. 21, accompanied by his 6-year-old son, Vivek. The visit drew plenty of attention, particularly after Vance was spotted meeting people inside the Bengals' locker room.

Naturally, Burrow was asked about it afterward.

The Bengals quarterback kept his answer straightforward, explaining why he never actually got the chance to speak with the vice president.

Joe Burrow Addresses JD Vance's Surprise Visit to Bengals Practice

Burrow told reporters that Vance's appearance came and went before he could introduce himself.

"He came with everybody and left with swiftness and efficiency before the end of practice, so I didn't get to," Burrow said.

Vance, an Ohio native and longtime Bengals supporter, arrived with a motorcade after speaking at an event in nearby Sharonville.

The visit brought an unusual amount of activity to what would otherwise have been a typical practice day.

Burrow acknowledged the additional attention, noting that Vance's arrival brought "a lot of people around."

But rather than dwell on the identity of the visitor, the quarterback used the moment to explain something he appreciates about his job: the opportunity to connect with people who care about football.

"That's what I love about what I do," Burrow said. "It brings a lot of people together, and people want to take time out of their day to come and watch what we do, watch what I do and watch all of the work that I've put in to come and watch greatness."

He continued, "Everybody in the locker room, that's why we do what we do — whether it's on TV, whether it's in person, whether it's on the practice field. That's what we do."

JD Vance Gets an Inside Look at the Cincinnati Bengals

Although Burrow missed the opportunity to meet Vance, the vice president did spend time inside the team's facility.

During his visit, Vance toured the locker room and was seen shaking hands with Bengals tight end Drew Sample.

Vance, who grew up in Middletown, Ohio, has previously spoken publicly about his loyalty to the Bengals. Wednesday's stop offered him and his son a chance to see the team up close.

For Burrow, however, it was another workday.

The quarterback's response avoided turning the visit into a bigger spectacle. Instead, he brought the conversation back to the people who show up to watch the Bengals, whether they're in the stands on Sundays or standing along the sidelines at practice.

And while the vice president's visit may have been unusual, Burrow's perspective on it was simple: Having people interested enough to come watch the team work is part of what makes the job special.

