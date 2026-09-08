Joe Burrow Sends Strong Message About His Future Ahead of Bengals Opener

Joe Burrow is here to stay.

The Bengals star didn't pull any punches during an exclusive conversation with Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com.

Of course, Hobson has taken his fair share of licks from Bengals stars over the years, but Tuesday he delivered a message from Joey Franchise that will echo throughout the fan base for days, weeks, maybe even years.

"I'm here for the long haul," Burrow said. "I'm not going anywhere."

There's been speculation about Burrow's future in Cincinnati for years. Even before the Bengals selected him with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. Since then, national pundits have speculated about Burrow's future. He hammered his point home in his sit down with Hobson.

"I'm just really proud to be quarterback of the Bengals," Burrow told Hobson. "I'm happy to be here. I'm proud to represent the city of Cincinnati, state of Ohio, the Brown family. I'm just proud and I want to make everybody else proud, too."

Home Sweet Home

2020 was a novel year, indeed. The Cincinnati Bengals claiming the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft would have normally called for a week of travel, busy meet and greets, and a massive made-for-TV event in Las Vegas. But in 2020, I \"photographed' the top pick, Joe Borrow, for the first time via Zoom in his mom and dad's living room. Cincinnati Bengals first-round draft pick, quarterback Joe Burrow, speaks in a virtual press conference after the Bengals selected him at the overall No. 1 spot | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Burrow's comments always get twisted. Sometimes accurately, but most of the time it's to fit a narrative that doesn't exist. Of course he's willing to put pressure on the organization to make moves with hopes of winning a Super Bowl. Who wouldn't want their star player to do that? Winning is the ultimate goal.

Over the years Burrow has been compared to Andrew Luck. Others have said he'll be the next Carson Palmer. He continues to make it clear that he's creating his own path.

"I'm efficient with my words, and when I'm efficient with my words, that leaves some room for interpretation," Burrow said. "I mean what I say. I'm here for the long haul. I'm not going anywhere. I'm just trying to bring a now-or-never mentality to the day-by-day process. If you're not, what are you doing? Attack the day with a championship mindset. The rest will take care of itself."

Burrow knows how hard it is to win. Can you imagine what he would've said while walking off the field at Arrowhead Stadium in January 2023 if you told him he would miss the playoffs for three-straight years. The Bengals were coming off of back-to-back AFC Championship Games and a Super Bowl appearance. They were a few plays away from taking down Patrick Mahomes in his stadium for a second-straight year.

All signs seemed to be pointing up. That tragectory completely flipped over the past three years.

Now with the additions of Dexter Lawrence, Bryan Cook and plenty of other fresh faces, Burrow knows it's time to deliver and get back to the Super Bowl.

"I just want to win this year. I just want to win," Burrow told Ja'Marr Chase last week. "I think we're gonna have a really good team, a chance to win every game that we step foot on the field for, and I don't know about you, but I could really feel it in my bones, in my soul, in OTAs this year, different from years past. We brought in a lot of the right guys, a lot of the right people with the right mindsets to go and chase this goal of of winning a Super Bowl and winning as many games as we can and being the best possible team that we can."

Check out Hobson's entire conversation with Burrow here. For more on the Bengals, watch the video below: