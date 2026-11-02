Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson may have quietly ended their relationship, but their business partnership is another story.

Days after reports surfaced that the former New England Patriots coach and his 25-year-old girlfriend had split nearly a year ago, Hudson's LinkedIn profile still lists her as chief operating officer of Belichick Productions.

It's a significant detail in a breakup that caught many by surprise, particularly because the two have continued making public appearances together throughout 2026.

According to TMZ, which first reported the split on Oct. 30, Belichick, 74, and Hudson ended their romantic relationship in late 2025. PEOPLE subsequently confirmed the breakup, reporting that the pair remain friends and continue working together professionally.

Now, Hudson's publicly listed employment history offers a closer look at one of those ongoing connections.

Jordon Hudson Still Lists Executive Role at Belichick Productions

As of Nov. 1, Hudson's LinkedIn profile identifies her as the chief operating officer of Belichick Productions, a part-time position she has held since August 2024.

The listing remains marked "Present," with no indication on the profile that her employment has ended.

Hudson also identifies herself as the founder and CEO of Trouble Cub Enterprises, a business she established in April 2021.

Her involvement in Belichick's professional affairs isn't a recent development. In April 2025, emails obtained through a public records request by The Athletic revealed that Hudson had identified herself as COO of Belichick Productions in correspondence connected to the coach.

The pair have also worked together on business matters involving Belichick's personal brand, including efforts to secure trademarks associated with his football career.

While Hudson's LinkedIn profile indicates that she continues to hold the executive title, it does not independently establish the extent of her current responsibilities.

Still, the listing aligns with what sources have said about the former couple's decision to maintain their professional relationship.

Belichick and Hudson Have Continued Appearing Together

Perhaps the biggest surprise surrounding the reported breakup is how little changed publicly.

Hudson has remained a visible supporter of Belichick during his second season as North Carolina's head football coach. The two have attended events together, including the Kentucky Derby in May, and Hudson has appeared at multiple Tar Heels games this fall.

She was also seen with Belichick following North Carolina's Oct. 17 victory over Duke, just weeks before news of their reported separation became public.

TRENDING: A video of legendary #NFL coach Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson embracing after UNC’s win over Duke has gone viral.



It has been reported that the two broke up nearly a year ago but remain partners.



What do you notice about Belichick and Hudson…?



😳… — MLFootball (@MLFootball) November 1, 2026

Their continued appearances were convincing enough that some people working around the football program reportedly had no idea the relationship had ended.

USA TODAY Sports reported that two members of North Carolina's football office were unaware of the split. WRAL also spoke with people familiar with the pair who said they had seen little indication of a breakup.

Neither Belichick nor Hudson has publicly confirmed the separation.

For now, one part of their relationship is easier to trace than the other. Whatever has changed in their personal lives, Hudson continues to publicly identify herself as an executive in Belichick's business operations.

And nearly a year after their reported breakup, that professional connection remains part of the story.

